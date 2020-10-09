EMUI 11 is now official: These are all its news

Huawei has announced EMUI 11 today during its Developer Conference and although it is not based on Android 11, the update incorporates quite a few visual changes, new functionalities and optimizations. One of the biggest changes in EMUI is the multi-window and split-screen functionalities. Now there is a gesture dedicated to taking the sidebar out of the smart multi-window and you can invoke it in each application or menu. A small side window will open with your favorite applications and with a single drag and drop gesture you can start performing various tasks. Of course, the windows are free-form and can be adjusted in size. Multi-Window allows you to open applications in a floating window for multitasking. You can relocate the floating window to the desired location or minimize it to a floating bubble for easier access later.



The always-on display (AOD) adds new customization options. There are new styles and even animated AOD displays. You can also choose an image from your gallery and the system will convert it to an appropriate color palette. The AOD display now allows you to customize the display to your personal style with text and images even when the display is off.

The animations when navigating through the menus have been optimized for high refresh rate displays. Huawei says it has invested hours of research into how the user perceives transition animations and where their eyes tend to fix on the screen while browsing. With this information, the company has optimized the animations so that they look smoother and also faster. Whether it’s tapping objects, scrolling across screens, or hitting switches, all effects have been improved. Multi-screen collaboration 3.0 is now part of EMUI 11, and allows you to control up to three Android applications from your PC, as well as mirror your phone screen on your laptop. These functionalities require a Huawei laptop.



In the Photos tab of the Gallery app, you can now switch between Month and Day view by pinching the screen with two fingers. The new 4: 3 layout of the Albums tab allows you to quickly view items at a glance. You can also delete the EXIF ​​data and create a hidden album to protect the photos behind with a password or biometric data. Huawei has borrowed the functionality of Google to automatically highlight some items. The company says that photos and videos stored in the Gallery are analyzed by machine learning algorithms on the device to generate highlights, so no data leaves the device.

There are other improvements in system applications and in the way the system handles permissions. An example would be the permission notification in the status bar. If an app in the foreground is using your microphone, GPS, or camera, an icon in the status bar will let you know. When you project your phone on an external screen, incoming calls and messages are displayed only on the phone screen, protecting your privacy. The Huawei Notepad app has added a "hidden note" feature that allows you to protect your notes with a password or biometric authentication. A document scanner has also been added that can extract text from images using OCR. Notes can be exported as Word files, or you can share the text with any other application using the share menu. If you have a Huawei PC or tablet, you can open the Notepad app there and tap the camera icon to use your phone's camera to add images to your notes, as long as both your PC / tablet and your phone are on. the same Wi-Fi network, within Bluetooth range and connected to the same Huawei account. Now you can quickly identify and extract text from images or documents, edit the text, and then export and share it.

Huawei has ported the new usage permissions from Android 11 to EMUI 11. There is a new “allow this time” permission option in addition to the “allow only during use” option that Google added in AOSP Android 10. It also incorporates synchronized vibrations, which consists of the vibration of the phone during an incoming call coinciding with the sound of the ring. EMUI 11 will come pre-installed on new Huawei phones from now on, with the final version of the software coming to the Huawei P40 and Mate 30 series very soon. The Android 11-based version, however, will be delayed due to the current US ban. . Since Huawei didn’t have early access to the Android 11 source code, the company only has it since a couple of days ago, when Google released it the other day.