eMule: origins and return to the limelight of the historical p2p software

The historical eMule software is back. With a surprise move, the peer2peer application historian is back in vogue thanks to a new and unexpected update that has brought it back to headlines all over the world. Old nostalgics and new enthusiasts have thus raised their antennas towards a program that has entered the history of the internet by right but has gradually ended up in oblivion, supplanted by new and more effective rivals and by radically transformed user habits. Yet, in all these years, the program has never ceased to exist, it has continued to go its own way and to keep around it a good number of active and passionate users. Let’s retrace the history and reasons that made eMule so loved and popular.

The long silence

Ten years of silence, ten years without news, without updates, in almost absolute anonymity. It was 2010 when the latest version was released, with the never entirely kept promise of new and more or less constant improvements. Yet, in all these years, the program must be acknowledged that it has never been abandoned, that it has continued to function as always, keeping intact a good number of eMule aficionados who have never really stopped using it. A small user base that has not been captured by the “new fashions” of torrents and streaming and that has made eMule a real reason for living, a software that has made history, launched concepts that became fundamental for the ‘modern internet has marked an important step in the world of content sharing. Today, ten years after the last update, it was launched the beta of version 0.60a which, according to the news of the developers, will bring within it rather large structural changes: security updates and various optimizations, including bug fixes and regressions. In the eyes of the user, the program, at least externally, will remain the same as always, but much better in terms of speed and user experience.

The unexpected return

“eMule is not updated regularly, but at the moment the frequency is between 1 and 3 weeks, but don’t take this for granted“. With these words the developers told the philosophy behind their software and its development, continued incessantly for many years, until the fateful April 7, 2010, date of release of the latest official version. It seemed all over but on August 14th, on the official program forum, the announcement arrived: “It’s been a while but eventually the code has undergone some changes, new executable files have been compiled and prepared for testing“. The beta of the new version went quiet for a while but for a few days, incredibly, it has been around the web, ending up on everyone’s lips and reopening the doors of popularity towards a program that many had forgotten. that April 7 10 years ago you will find yourself in front of the exact same software, with the same interface and the same functions but with numerous and important innovations inside, two of which are noteworthy: a new procedure to repair damaged files and the use of the Https protocol. To date eMule is available in two versions, 32 and 64 bit and only for Windows operating systems.

A bit of history

Born on May 13, 2002 from the mind of the German programmer Hendrik Breitkreuz, aka Merkur as an offshoot of the eDonkey client, the software immediately developed around it a rather devoted crowd of developers who in a short time transformed the program into a must have for all users of the time. The first official version was released on August 9 for Windows 2000 and Windows XP systems, for support that has gradually expanded as its popularity grew. The program has always been available for free, developed under a free license and based on the use of two peer-to-peer networks, the aforementioned eDonkey and Kad. His retinue saw the program downloaded over 700 million times worldwide: although the success over the years has faded, its aura has always remained quite strong with a community of users and developers who, despite the silence, continued to carry on its development, albeit amid the thousand difficulties of an increasingly narrow community and a user now accustomed to other programs.

Strenuous resistance

Over the years, its popularity has led to a whole series of legal headaches of no small importance. For the presence of numerous files protected by copyright, eMule has received the not too desired attention of institutions, law enforcement agencies and film majors. In 2006, the Belgian police shut down two of the program’s most popular servers; in 2007 France, the Netherlands and Germany shut down three more servers. Despite this, also thanks to a popularity that has gradually waned, eMule has resisted: incredibly, it did not end up like many of its competitors of the time. While the lawsuits eliminated or radically transformed some of the most used software of the time, eMule never failed in its philosophy, went straight on its way and was never entirely silenced. An inspiration of the past internet that has withstood the test of time and that today tries to recover a scene that no longer seems to be its own but which, we are sure, will not affect even one iota what has been its underlying philosophy for years.

How does it work

Using eMule is quite simple: you connect to one of the servers present and you have access to a search string that allows you to search for what you want: music, movies, video games, software of all kinds. In defiance of almost every copyright rule, the program’s fortune was due to the ability to download any type of file for free. Those downloaded ended up in a folder shared with the rest of the community: the files on the network were those stored on the computers of those who used the program; the more people owned the same file, the faster the speed increased. eMule, also given an era of not really performing connections, has never been a lightning bolt of war, but it offered pretty stable download modes, which allowed him to stay connected in download for several hours. An infinite amount of content that, however, much more often than desired, turned out to be corrupt or different from what was sought. We went to download a film recently released at the cinema and we often found ourselves with a product of a radically different nature, almost always only for adults.

Timeless charm

Anyone in the early 2000s knew what eMule was and most kids of the time used it. Its basic principles, including download queues and shared folders, have made the fortune of many of the similar programs most used in subsequent years, BitTorrent protocol above all. The sharing of users and the possibility of finding everything that the internet could offer was too big a magnet for everyone, the symbol of an era in which copyright was not paid much attention and one felt with the world of entertainment. handy.

Times have changed today, torrents and streaming have changed the habits of all of us but that legendary aura, that timeless charm and the extent of its innovations have left a mark that is difficult to erase in the hearts of many. And this is precisely the strength of eMule: its being out of every era seems to make it capable of strenuously resisting the test of time, of attracting around itself the attention necessary to resist. We are sure that in another ten years, however things go, we will still be here talking about it and smiling at the thought of that cute little donkey that has filled the personal computers of entire generations with files.