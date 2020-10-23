Enaire Drones, the new app to know where you can fly your drone

With the Enaire Drones app you will know whether or not you can fly your drone in the area where you are, also in any other area of ​​the Spanish territory. Maps with restricted areas, restriction information, flight advisories and more.

Since flying a drone may conflict with current regulations, it is important to know very well whether or not it is allowed to fly in the area where you intend to do so. Consulting the regulations can be a somewhat cumbersome process, hence the Enaire website, the company dependent on the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, be the first step before planning a flight. And now it is possible to consult the data directly on the mobile: Enaire Drones is now officially on Google Play.

Accurate information and directly on the map

The application has just come out of the private beta and is now available in its final version. It can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and will also be available for iOS soon. Correctly adapts much of the data that can be consulted on the Enaire website to the mobileall with the ease of using the touch screen.

Enaire Drones offers a map of the Spanish territory with all the restricted air zones overprinted in different shades of red, orange and yellow. These areas allow for quick visual identification: if you plan to fly a drone you will know instantly if there are restrictions. And you can geolocate yourself to facilitate the task.

The application offers complete information on localized restrictions by clicking on any area of ​​the map. Flight ban due to proximity to airports or aerodromes, restricted security areas, proximity to hospital heliports and even areas with environmental protection (to avoid collisions with migratory birds, for example): Enaire Drones provides significant information on permanent restrictions. Even the temporary ones; with start and end dates of flight restrictions.

Enaire Drones is a very useful application for those who fly drones recreationally or professionally. It is not yet as complete as the Enaire website since there are missing options such as the layout of routes or the calculation of distances, but surely they will be gradually incorporated. The app is free, has no ads and is official of the Spanish Government.