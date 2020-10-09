Gaeltacht ministers have launched the first review of the Government’s 2018-2022 Action Plan for the Irish Language

The first annual report on the Government’s Action Plan 2018-2022 for the Irish Language has been published.

According to the report, of the 185 actions in the Plan, 31 were to be taken in 2018-2019. 17 are said to have been completed, 10 are ‘in progress’ and four are delayed.

Gaeltacht Minister Catherine Martin said the report was “encouraging”.

A Steering Committee chaired by Roinn na Gaeltachta itself oversees the progress of the plan. The committee consists of five people from the Department as well as one person from the Department of Education, the Department of Public Expenditure, the Department of Children, Foras na Gaeilge and Údarás na Gaeltachta.

The review relates to the progress of the plan in the period between June 2018 and June 2019 and Roinn na Gaeltachta noted that its publication was delayed due to the pandemic.

Among the highlights mentioned by Roinn na Gaeltachta during the reporting period is the appointment of 12 language planning officers, the commencement of the bPolicy for Gaeltacht Education 2017-2022, Údarás na Gaeltachta digital hubs and the success of the ‘Welcome Online’ open course.

It also mentions the employment opportunities created for Irish language translators in the EU and the digitization of the Rules of the Superior Courts provided on www.gaois.ie.

Four measures are said to be delayed: the establishment of an umbrella group for language planners; establishment the system of standards that is dependent on the enactment of the language bill; launch of an Irish language children’s app from RTÉ; and the development of the Robots project.

Minister for the Gaeltacht Catherine Martin said that it was clear from her Department’s report that “significant progress” is being made in relation to the plan and the 20 Year Strategy for the Irish Language on which it is based.

Minister Martin said that “the progress made by the over 60 stakeholders responsible for the implementation of the Action Plan is” gratifying and encouraging “.

Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers said that “significant progress has been made” in the report and he mentioned in particular language planning matters.

It is intended that a second progress report on the plan will be published “soon” in 2021. This report will cover the period July 2019 to December 2020.