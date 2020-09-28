End of an Era: Facebook Farmville says Goodby after a Decade

The farm closes permanently after 11 years of success among users of the social network.

For more than a decade, Facebook FarmVille had become one of the most popular online games on the social network. His addictive approach had managed to hook (with good reason) users of all profiles.

Unfortunately, life on this virtual farm is coming to an end. From the development studio Zynga, those responsible behind the famous video game, have communicated that on December 31 it will no longer be available .

A news that has taken its followers by surprise, who will have to say goodbye to the game that started this successful real-time saga . The reasons for the termination? Well, the truth is that it has a logical explanation and that, on the other hand, it was coming. All the details, below.

Adobe Flash Player will Not be Operational



Well yes friends, it seems, the reason for the end of Facebook Farmville is due to the fact that Adobe’s support for its Flash Player browser tool also comes to an end . And of course, Farmville is a game based precisely on Adobe Flash Player.

This is nothing new, since the company itself already announced this last June , anticipating that it would stop distributing and updating its famous player for browsers .

Gradual Cessation



FarmVille users will be able to continue enjoying their games for at least three more months. Of course, the game’s purchasing system will no longer be available much earlier , starting on November 17.

This is more than enough time to say goodbye to a release that was released in 2009, and that allowed us to develop our own virtual farms with which they managed to hook millions of users.

But not everything was going to be bad news, since these measures will not affect the rest of the franchise titles such as FarmVille 2: Rural Getaway or FarmVille 2: Tropical Getaway (available for Android, Windows Phone, iOS), since at not being based on the Adobe Flash Player will not be affected by this measure.

In addition, news of a future FarmVille 3 by Zynga begins to sound , although without specifying anything. We will be pending.