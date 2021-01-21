End of Nightmare for Honor: Honor V40 5G Could Bring Google Services

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

For a year now, it seems that Huawei has been cast the evil eye, as the company has been facing increasing adversity since it entered the Entity List in May. The restrictions imposed by the United States on Huawei affected Honor equally, which, although it has always declared itself as an independent brand but linked to Huawei, is part of the same business group. Luckily for Honor, Huawei sold the brand a couple of months ago and this should free the Chinese brand of affordable smartphones from the problems of its old parent. When the United States banned the export of American products to Huawei in 2019, that ban included software like the one Google produces. Although Android, being open source, could be used by Huawei, Google Play’s proprietary services and applications were not. Honor, as a subsidiary of Huawei, suffered the same fate and has not been able to launch new phones with popular and important Google services since the end of 2019. In November, Huawei confirmed that Honor would be an independent company and even become a rival of her old womb. That strategy was put in place to save Honor’s business, and according to a new report, Honor’s next flagship, the Honor V40 5G, will benefit from this sale. Expected specs for the Honor V40 include a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chip and a 6.72-inch 120Hz OLED display. There will be four rear cameras, with a 50MP main sensor. However, the most interesting thing is that it is believed that the phone will incorporate Google services again, which makes it an option to consider outside of China as well, where the absence of Google services is a significant handicap. This could make Honor a dangerous rival to Huawei. Of course, we will have to wait for the phone to be announced to confirm if this is so. The Honor V40 5G is scheduled to debut on January 22 in China.