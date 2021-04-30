Endurance test MG EHS: one plug-in hybrid is not the other

This month, Bright car tester Rutger is driving the MG EHS: a plug-in hybrid SUV with an electric range of more than 50 kilometers. What is the average consumption after two weeks?

Plug-in hybrids can help you to drive very efficiently on short distances. In the past, these were really small pieces because the battery did not help you further than a kilometer or 20. But now 50 kilometers seems the new lower limit for automakers. Kia, Skoda and also MG all make plug-in hybrids with about that range.

So we drive that MG this month and we always have to wait and see what you really get with that electric motor. Not only because the battery consumes more at higher speeds and lower temperatures, but also because the petrol engine sometimes starts because otherwise the heater will not get warm enough.

I had already noticed this phenomenon in my own Kia. I have it in EV mode as standard, which means that it initially has to empty the battery as far as possible and then switch to electric. In practice, the petrol engine actually always starts. How did that happen? Because the heating would draw a lot of energy from the battery, the petrol engine is turned on. As soon as the cabin is warm enough, the petrol engine can be switched off. This ensures that the plug-in hybrid is less economical, especially for very short distances, because it mainly runs on the petrol engine. All in all, I am after 2000 kilometers in the plug-in hybrid Kia Ceed at a consumption of 2 liters per 100 kilometers. I don’t actually get it any lower, purely because of the heating. A bit of a setback. The Mercedes Benz CLA we got smoothly to the 1 in 100.

In addition to the poker, the EV button that you have to press regularly

How would the MG do it? Well, um, no better. Even less. The car, unlike the Kia, does not remember that you have put it in EV mode. You have to do that manually every time you start the car. Usually that doesn’t work and I get the message “EV Mode Entry Not Support” (sic).

If I leave everything to the car itself, then I use about 6 liters per 100 kilometers. If I religiously keep pressing the EV button until it starts driving electric, then I drive a stretch of 20 kilometers in the cold 5L / 100 km and at temperatures above 15 degrees 2L / 100 km. So it is really difficult to drive economically with this car in winter conditions.

One plug-in hybrid is therefore not the other when it comes to consumption. Next week our conclusion about the MG EHS.