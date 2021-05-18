Endurance test Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge: this one or the Polestar 2?

Before I got into the electric XC40 I ​​thought I could say with certainty that you better buy a Polestar 2 . This half-brother with the same subcutaneous technology is only available as an electric car and often that means more interior space and better performance. The XC40 is also available with a fuel engine, so the use of space is not optimal. Moreover, it is higher and therefore catches more wind and thus consumes more power. You would say that all points go to Polestar.

But after a week and a half in the XC40 P8, I just don’t know. I like the XC40 better to see than the Polestar . I feel that he does not quite know whether he wants to be a hatchback or a crossover or an SUV. The XC40, on the other hand, is a beautifully sculpted cart. Both cars have Android operating system, but with the Polestar you have four squares that look like Windows 3.11, with the XC40 it is almost indistinguishable from the fabulous infotainment system that other Volvos have, with four bars under each other.

Both cars have a trick that is inconvenient to use because you have to open the hood. So you only use it for your backup power cable. As for the rest of the interior, the Polestar’s boot space is 8 liters smaller and even 278 liters smaller with the bench folded down. While the Polestar is 18 inches longer. Because the XC40 is so high, you sit in the back as an adult at least as well.

The Polestar has a WLTP rating of 480 km, while our Volvo reaches 430 km. Because he is a bit higher, it will be a bit more disappointing with wind against his half-brother. But 10 percent less range is manageable.

I know that my preference for the looks of the Volvo is subjective and partly to do with getting used to. A Polestar looks like a Volvo with a missing logo. The headlights are Volvo, the grille is Volvo, only a diagonal stripe with a logo in the middle is missing. Just as I can only see the first Porsche Panamera as a Porsche 911 that is too long, I see the Polestar as a Volvo without front teeth.

And I could live with a Volvo without front teeth, if you couldn’t buy this nicer Volvo with front teeth for almost the same money.