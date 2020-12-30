Energy Media Player, a player for Windows compatible with the cloud

- Advertisement -

Music and video streaming services represent the new way of consuming this type of content. This has made desktop solutions such as players, in the background of user preferences. However, thousands of users continue to consume content locally on their computers or even keep them in the cloud. Therefore, we want to present a player for Windows that will allow you to enjoy what you save on your PC or the cloud.

Its name is Energy Media Player and it is capable of playing material saved in services such as OneDrive or Dropbox.

A cloud-compatible player for Windows

Cloud storage continues to be an excellent alternative in many cases. When we talk about saving multimedia material, for example, it is excellent to reduce the consumption of space on our discs. In this way, we can use Dropbox or OneDrive accounts to save the music or videos that we like. But, if you use Energy Media Player you will not have to download this material to play it, but you can do it directly from your computer.

This is perhaps the most attractive feature of this player that comes renewed with this functionality, to adapt to current needs. At a time when the desktop player market is not having a good time, this alternative is very interesting.

Energy Media Player is a suite for multimedia playback because not only is it compatible with many formats, but it is also capable of accessing many sources. In that sense, you can play your local files, those stored in the cloud and also on DLNA servers. It should also be noted that the application is completely free, so it is worth giving it a try.

If you have little space on your computer and you usually store the material you like in the cloud, Energy Media Player will facilitate its reproduction under a very friendly interface.

To prove it, follow this link.

