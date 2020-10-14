Latest newsTop Stories

Engineers develop Star Wars’ laser sword

By Brian Adam
0
5
The light saber used in the Star Wars movie is actually made. Photo: Al-Bauba website
Engineers Develop Star Wars' Laser Sword

Must Read

Latest news

HomePod vs. HomePod mini: These are all their differences

Abraham - 0
Apple today introduced the new HomePod mini with a new compact spherical design and a more affordable price than the original HomePod. The HomePod...
Read more
Latest news

iPhone 12: all the news from the Apple conference

Brian Adam - 0
Apple today held the presentation conference of the iPhone 12 after having delayed it for a month due to the coronavirus. Today they have...
Read more
iphone

These are all the accessories with MagSafe of the new iPhone 12

Abraham - 0
Apple today presented the four iPhone models - iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max - and, along...
Read more
iphone

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are already official: Features and price

Abraham - 0
Apple today presented the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, two new iPhone models indicated for those who are looking for the latest Apple...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The light saber used in the Star Wars movie is actually made. Photo: Al-Bauba website

Victoria, Canada: A famous YouTuber and engineer has developed the famous sword ‘Light Saber’ used in the Star Wars movie. In the film, this sword lengthens at the push of a button and its bright end turns into a full-fledged sword. It can be turned off when the time comes.

Now Canadian engineer James Hobson has built the world’s first light saber. His YouTube channel, The Hack Smith, seeks to turn the inventions of science fiction films into reality, with a whole team of experts working on them. That is why they have more than one crore subscribers.

The light saber has a plasma version with a tank on the back filled with propane gas. This gas produces a plasma flame that grows into a sword. But its temperature is very high, about 4000 degrees Celsius.

It has been dubbed the world’s first spreading light saber that works just like the sword of Star Wars. That is, it gets bigger as soon as you press the button. But it requires a cylinder of flammable gas. The full details are revealed in a video.

Plasma is the best choice for this sword, said James Hobson. The video of its preparation is also very interesting which has been watched by one crore people. However, an electromagnetic system has also been developed to shape it into a sword, which molds the plasma into a special shape.

When this light saber was completed, it was related to sight and a successful attempt has been made to cut the iron door. But handling this dangerous invention is not a child’s play because at such temperatures it can cause serious harm to humans. The team has not yet stated the cost as the sword nozzle alone has been manufactured at a cost of 4 4,000.

However, it can be seen in the video that the sword looks very bright and clear which is a proof of the skill of this team.

Related Articles

Top Stories

Original Fruit Ninja, an amazing demonstration of cutting 41 apples in a knife trick

Brian Adam - 0
Idaho: You must have seen or played the Fruit Ninja game on a smartphone in which the fruit thrown in the air is cut...
Read more
Latest news

How to activate the Street View layer within the Google Maps ‘app’

Brian Adam - 0
Google Maps and Street View have always been two sides of the same coin. The one about the Mountain View bet for a platform...
Read more
Top Stories

A case has been registered against the jail authorities for forcing the inmates to sing “Baby Shark”

Brian Adam - 0
Oklahoma: Two former Oklahoma County jail officials have been charged with assault and cruelty after they repeatedly sang the same song for several hours...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©