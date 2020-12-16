ENGWE EP-2 Pro, the folding electric bike that you can take anywhere

- Advertisement -

Now Christmas comes and with it those vacation days that have been established in recent times, so We will have many hours ahead in which to take the opportunity to take a bike ride through the countryside. And that is precisely the goal of this ENGWE EP-2 Pro, which has been designed as a mountain bike to which they have added a very useful electric motor to give us a hand in case we get too high up steep slopes.

The model ENGWE EP-2 Pro, however, It has another detail that makes it extremely useful and is its portability, since we can fold it on itself to carry it in the trunk without taking up so much space. Moreover, thanks to its design, it is not as cumbersome as other models so we can add it along with the luggage without collapsing the car.

Electric and with a very good design

This ENGWE EP-2 Pro is a manual mountain bike, capable of withstanding any bump or unevenness that we throw on it. It helps a very robust chassis, made of aluminum to make it lighter but at the same time resistant. Its wheels also help to pass almost any obstacle without fear of punctures and it offers LED light indicators on both the front and rear, in case we want to go out at night and be seen by other drivers.

ENGWE EP-2 Pro. ENGWE

As for its electric spirit, It has a 750W motor capable of reaching 45 kilometers per hour, In addition to offering a small gearbox with up to six different modes depending on the pedaling assistance we need. From a practically complete program that prevents us from making an effort at all, to another that helps us intelligently depending on the complexity of the terrain we are driving on.

ENGWE EP-2 Pro folded in a trunk. ENGWE

It has a useful four-inch LCD screen on the handlebar where we can see all the information about the route we are taking: speed, distance, battery charge level, etc. Precisely, As far as autonomy is concerned, install a battery of 48V and 12.8 Ah. that guarantees us to be able to travel a maximum of 50 kilometers before emptying. To recharge it we will need about five hours plugged into a charger since it is removable and we can take it everywhere. If you are interested, you have it available in colors black, dark gray, white, green and a really nice striking orange, at a price of 840 euros thanks to a 38% discount promotion.

