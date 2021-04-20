Enjoy the games of the old Nokia N-Gage with its emulator for Android

- Advertisement -

In the early 2000s, Nokia was presenting itself as one of the strongest brands in the mobile device market. Innovation was a fundamental part of all their projects and that is how in 2003 they brought the N-Gage, a mobile device with functions and design for games. Although the project was a failure, the games are still alive and now we can enjoy them through a new N-Gage emulator.

Its name is EK2L1 and it will allow you to play on your Android, many of the titles that were available for the old Nokia team.

An emulator to revive the N-Gage on Android

At the beginning of the 21st century, companies were already making great strides in creating equipment with color displays. This paved the way for that eventual development that sought to combine mobile phones with games. So by 2003, Nokia was ready to launch the visionary project of a device designed to play games, but with mobile phone functions. Although the launch failed miserably, nowadays it looks like something too advanced and to check it, we can occupy the N-Gage emulator.

Its name is EK2L1 and it is capable of supporting games that were originally created for Nokia’s Symbian system. It is also necessary to highlight that the emulator is completely free and you can get it from the link at the end of this article.

Among the games that we can enjoy with EK2L1 are the great Tony Hawk Pro Skater, Call Of Duty, LockN’Load and Red Faction. Likewise, work is being done to achieve support with N-Gage 2.0 that will allow playing titles such as Tomb Raider or Age of Empires.

It should be noted that the app is responsible for emulating the Symbian environment of the N-Gages. This means that we will not only enjoy the games, but we can also test their native applications. If this old Nokia project that looked way ahead of its time catches your attention, EK2L1 is your chance to try it out.

For get It, follow this link.

