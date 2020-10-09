If you bought an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV starting in September 2019 last year, you automatically received a free year of Apple TV +. These tests will end at the end of October. The good news is that you will have a few more months to enjoy the service at no cost. As we can read in 9to5mac, Apple will extend all Apple TV + trials until February 2021. These refunds and extensions will be automatically applied to user accounts, so customers will not have to do anything to take advantage of Apple’s offer. Email notifications will be sent in the next few days. If you started your free year of Apple TV + between November 1, 2019 and January 31, 2020, your free trial end date will now last until the end of February, giving you up to three more months of free access. If you signed up in February 2020 or later, there will be no change, as your test already lasts beyond the February date. If you’re on an Apple TV + paid plan during that “3 extra months” period, those months will be automatically credited to you. That is, if you pay for Apple TV + monthly between November and January, your Apple account will be credited with the same amount (4.99 euros per month, for example), which you can spend on any Apple service billed to your account. If you currently pay for Apple TV + on an annual plan that will renew between November and January, it will be automatically extended until February 2021 at no additional charge. If you haven’t yet redeemed a free trial of Apple TV +, that offer still stands and the same conditions apply. Any purchase of an iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, or iPod touch is eligible for a free year of Apple TV +, which can be shared with up to six family members through Family Sharing. However, if you have already accepted a free year, you cannot get another.