Eoghan Mac Giolla Bhríde wins An Post Irish Language Book of the Year Award

The collection of short stories Cnámh (Éabhlóid) is the first major work by Eoghain Mhic Giolla Bríde, a writer, publisher and actor from Gaoth Dobhair in the Donegal Gaeltacht

The ‘Irish Language Book of the Year’ award has been won by Bone with Eoghan Mac Giolla Bhríde at the major An Post Irish Book Awards, announced in Dublin tonight.

The collection is short stories Bone (Evolution) on the first major work by Mac Giolla Bríde, a writer, publisher and actor from Gaoth Dobhair in the Donegal Gaeltacht. He said Eoghan Mac Giolla Bhríde was “very impressed” with the award and was particularly pleased that he had succeeded in making the cut with a collection of short stories.

“It’s a good idea to hear the news about this little book now, which I put so much of my heart into and that it will find a home among readers who wouldn’t have heard of it without this platform. Thank you.”

Was Bone among the works selected by Tuairisc.ie as the Book of the Year 2019.

Our reviewer, Dónall Ó Braonáin, said that “the most capable part of the screening of characters and settings is almost a film scene” in Bone.

“We are also presented with a mix of styles, some of the stories in the first person and some in the descriptive coldness of the third person but they all have good writing,” he said.

While reviewing the collection in the magazine Cooperation Antain Mac Lochlainn praised his “sent artistic expressions “and” rich language “as well as McBride’s” faculty “” with the flawed and vulnerable people he presents “.

“No story succumbs to the clever twist or the dramatic ending. The characters leave the stage and life goes on. It is up to the reader to make their choice, ”said Antain Mac Lochlainn.

Six Irish language books competed at this year’s Irish Book Awards.

This is the third year that the awards have a special section for the Irish language and is sponsored by LoveLeabharGaeilge, a campaign that promotes newly published books.

The other books nominated for this year ‘s prize are Wake up Hare (Arlen House) with Eithne Ní Ghallchobhair; The Devil Done (Cló Iar-Chonnacht) with Joe Steve Ó Neachtain; Pretending by Celia de Fréine (COMHAR Books); Spanish way by Liam Mac Cóil (Leabhar Breac) and Friday by Diarmuid Johnson (Leabhar Breac).