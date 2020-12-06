EOS Icons, free icons that you can also customize

The graphical interface represents the face of your application or web page and therefore deserves the best icons for an attractive and friendly appearance. However, finding quality icons when we don’t have the ability to create them on our own can be a bit tricky. Despite this, we are always bringing very good alternatives and this time we will present a site with thousands of free icons that you can also customize.

Its name is EOS Icons and it is a web page with static and animated icons in direct download for your projects.

Free, customizable and quality icons

The frequent problem with free icons is that their quality sometimes leaves a lot to be desired. However, this is not the case with EOS Icons and its collection that you can get for free. This website presents a gallery of nice and simple icons in different categories that would look great in different types of projects. The best of all is that from this website you can not only get the free icons, but also customize them before saving them.

In this way, you will have the possibility to adjust the material to what your project deserves so that everything fits perfectly.

When you enter the EOS Icons website, you are first greeted by a search bar, along with a menu of categories to filter the results. Right below you will have the gallery area with two tabs: Static Icons and Animated Icons. Browse the available material and when you like any of them, click and an insert link and a button to edit and download will be displayed at the top.

Clicking on “Edit and Download” will present a pop-up window with the icon and some controls to change its color, orientation and format. When you are satisfied, click on the “Export” button and the icon will begin downloading.

In this way, you can get hold of icons that you can adjust to your projects without paying anything and with the confidence of having quality material.

To visit him, follow this link.

