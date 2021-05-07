epic asked xbox to drop online gaming costs for apple battle

Just before the battle with Apple, Epic Games tried to convince Microsoft to stop mandatory subscriptions for free-to-play online games.

“Epic has plans for August that provide a great opportunity to demonstrate the value of gaming consoles and PCs over mobile platforms,” ​​Epic wrote in a letter sent in 2020 to Xbox CEO Phil Spencer. Epic Games deliberately argued with Apple in August of that year over the 30 percent commission on in-app purchases on iOS.

This is evident from emails in the hands of The Verge. Much information from the Apple v. Epic Games lawsuit that began this week has ended up in the hands of the press.

“I cannot provide details of our plans to third parties, but I promise you from Epic that we will be positive towards Microsoft, Xbox and Windows.” Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, then reiterated that Epic has big plans for August 27 of that year, and that it would be a good idea if Microsoft dropped its subscription fees for free-to-play games at that point. . “You will love our fireworks show,” said Sweeney.

Free-to-play

Spencer then writes in a response email, “We’ll get there and I’d like to partner with you.”

Ultimately, Microsoft decided to make the move last month. Gamers who play major free online games no longer need to purchase an Xbox Live Gold subscription to go online.