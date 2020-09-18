Epic Games CEO on Apple: ‘His world is the most irregular in history’

In these days a great debate has opened in the United States of America, deriving from the hearing of the Congress linked to the giants of the tech world. Among the companies involved, there was also Apple, given that Tim Cook attended the hearing. They come in this context statements by Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games.

In particular, according to what reported by Bloomberg on Twitter (via 9to5Mac), Sweeney said that “Apple’s playing field it is the most irregular in the history of technological products“, with particular reference to the commissions linked to the publication of the applications on the digital store of the Cupertino company: the App Store. For the uninitiated, Apple retains 30% of every transaction made through the App Store (now the company has lowered commissions to 15% in some cases, such as when the subscription is paid for over a year).

Important allegations have been made against Tim Cook’s company in the context of the US Congress hearing. In fact, among other things, the question of commissions has been raised, given that Apple would have done Amazon a “favor” in the past lowering commissions to 15% for the official Prime Video application.

The Epic Games CEO said he had tried to contact the Cupertino company several times about the practices used on the App Store, but according to Sweeney, Apple would always have rejected all his requests. In addition, Epic Games CEO said his company had asked Apple if it was possible publish the Epic Games Store application on the App Store, but apparently the lawyers of the Cupertino company would have sent a letter of refusal.

The accusations made by Sweeney do not stop there: “They have rules that state that you cannot create competing software with those Apple apps that are the key to their ecosystem. […] It is absolutely not an acceptable situation for a platform with a billion users“.

In a comparison with the Android worldSweeney said that Google also holds commissions, but at least on that platform users can choose to install applications in different ways, which also go beyond the Play Store.