epic games made a lot more money from fortnite on playstation than ios

Not iOS but PlayStation is the most profitable platform for Fortnite. This is evident from court documents that are part of the upcoming lawsuit between Epic Games and Apple.

The popular battle royale game seemed to be booming on iOS until Apple pulled the app from the app store in the summer of last year. Epic Games made about 700 million dollars (577 million euros) in two years on the iOS version of the game.

However, that’s small beer compared to Fortnite’s sales on PlayStation, court documents show . The PlayStation 4 version accounted for 46.8 percent of all Fortnite sales between March 2018 and July 2020.

After PlayStation, the Xbox One follows, where Fortnite generated 27.5 percent of all sales. iOS is only in fifth place, with 7 percent of sales. According to the documents, Epic Games expected even less from iOS in 2020.

Ongoing lawsuits

Epic Games last year competed with Apple over the amount of its app store commission on small purchases in apps. This is 30 percent of each amount paid. The company closed its own store in the iOS version of the game, so it didn’t have to pay a commission to Apple. Apple then removed the game from the store.

The details about the revenue ratios are important to the ongoing lawsuit between Apple and Epic Games. The Fortnite maker believes that Apple is violating the competition rules with the app store commission because the company would have too much power. According to Apple, iOS is only one of several platforms where an app like Fortnite can turn to and there can therefore be no abuse of power.