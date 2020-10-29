‘Error’ caused advertisement seeking offers in English only – TG4

According to a station advertisement published in English only, candidates may only make an offer or application in English

TG4 has stated that it was a mistake to seek tenders in English only for a marketing contract worth € 1.5 million.

According to a station advertisement published in English only on the etenders.gov.ie site, candidates were not allowed to bid or apply in English.

Such a case is a breach of the Official Languages ​​Act 2003. Under subsection 9 (2) of the Official Languages ​​Act 2003, a member of the public has the right to be dealt with by a state organization in his or her choice of language, English or Irish.

TG4 has told Tuairisc.ie that it was a mistake to publish the advert. The notice was posted on the site on October 19th.

TG4 stated that an Irish language version of the advertisement is to be published and that candidates will be able to apply for the contract through Irish.

“This was mistakenly posted on eTenders, but has now been corrected for publication on the TED system,” said a TG4 spokesperson.

“Applications are welcome in Irish for the offer of communications and marketing services.”

In the advertisement, the Irish language television station sought tenders for a contract to increase its audience and strengthen its brand in the community.

The contract consists of two parts with a value of € 750,000 each.

One involves communications and marketing services to increase the station’s audience and to create campaigns to promote TG4’s brand and schedules. The next section is about advertising.

Both items have a three year contract with the option of extending for a further two years.