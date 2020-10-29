Latest news

‘Error’ caused advertisement seeking offers in English only – TG4

By Brian Adam
0
15
'Error' caused advertisement seeking offers in English only - TG4
'error' Caused Advertisement Seeking Offers In English Only Tg4

Must Read

Game Reviews

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope, Analysis: Young People and Witches

Brian Adam - 0
We enter the new Supermassive, an imperfect playable coven but well-cooked scares. "Witchcraft is the sauce that idiots pour on failure to hide the taste...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

The characteristics of the future DJI (Mavic) Mini 2 are filtered before being official

Brian Adam - 0
DJI is one of the benchmark brands in the consumer drone segment, the kind that comes into the hands of the average user...
Read more
Tech News

Intel advances some details of Rocket Lake, the family of processors that tries to cushion the attack of AMD and its Ryzen 5000

Brian Adam - 0
We do not stop seeing news in the field of semiconductors, and Intel just announced the launch of Rocket Lake, its family...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Xiaomi launches a new Notebook with Intel 10th generation chip at a good price

Brian Adam - 0
If teleworking apps have proliferated enormously in recent months due to the coronavirus pandemic, not to mention how the use of laptops has...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

According to a station advertisement published in English only, candidates may only make an offer or application in English

'Error' caused advertisement seeking offers in English only - TG4

TG4 has stated that it was a mistake to seek tenders in English only for a marketing contract worth € 1.5 million.

According to a station advertisement published in English only on the etenders.gov.ie site, candidates were not allowed to bid or apply in English.

Such a case is a breach of the Official Languages ​​Act 2003. Under subsection 9 (2) of the Official Languages ​​Act 2003, a member of the public has the right to be dealt with by a state organization in his or her choice of language, English or Irish.

TG4 has told Tuairisc.ie that it was a mistake to publish the advert. The notice was posted on the site on October 19th.

TG4 stated that an Irish language version of the advertisement is to be published and that candidates will be able to apply for the contract through Irish.

“This was mistakenly posted on eTenders, but has now been corrected for publication on the TED system,” said a TG4 spokesperson.

“Applications are welcome in Irish for the offer of communications and marketing services.”

In the advertisement, the Irish language television station sought tenders for a contract to increase its audience and strengthen its brand in the community.

The contract consists of two parts with a value of € 750,000 each.

One involves communications and marketing services to increase the station’s audience and to create campaigns to promote TG4’s brand and schedules. The next section is about advertising.

Both items have a three year contract with the option of extending for a further two years.

Related Articles

Huawei

The US government gives Huawei a break

Abraham - 0
The US government has given Huawei a break today as it will allow chipmakers to supply components to the China-based company as long as...
Read more
Latest news

Apple aspires to be like Google and prepares its own search engine, why?

Brian Adam - 0
Although the European Union has been trying to limit the power of Big Tech for some time, it seems that this will not happen...
Read more
Latest news

WhatsApp’s plan: fill the chats with new stickers, by when?

Brian Adam - 0
The stickers have become within WhatsApp in a kind of new language, equivalent to that of emoticons, and that is invading the chats from...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©