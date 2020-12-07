Error in the Ministry of Health system exposes data of millions of Brazilians

A error in the health system from Brazil showed the data of more than 212 million registered people, including both living people and those who have died.

The leak exposed people’s personal data, such as names, addresses, telephone numbers, social security codes, medical records, among other information. Information published online.

Error in health system exposes data of President Jair Bolsonaro

The leak exposed the identity of all those suspected and confirmed by COVID-19 registered in the e-SUS Notifica system. Even identities such as President Jair Bolsonaro, ministers, state governors and leaders of the Lower House of Congress and the Senate stand out.

What caused the information leak? Everything points to a vulnerability in “the integration of the ministerial back-end systems and the front-end of the system”. That is, problems between the source code of the application and the user interfaces, according to Zello, a developer.

Ministry of Health tracks websites where data from Brazilians may have been published

After detecting the flaw, the Ministry of Health patched the vulnerability. In fact, you deleted the file with the administrative credentials. In addition to this, the organization is conducting an exhaustive search of possible websites where the information could have been shared. In this regard, the authorities of the Ministry of Health expressed:

“The hospital’s cybersecurity team is taking all measures to contain a possible leak of files containing username and password to access system information through Elastic Search.”

The Brazilian Institute of Consumer Rights (IDEC) strongly criticized this failure. To the extent of submitting a “request to the Brazilian Prosecutor’s Office” to begin the respective inquiries, alleging that they face “serious security flaws that may have caused damage or even harm a large number of Brazilians.”

