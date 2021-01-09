Error in WhatsApp when previewing YouTube videos

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

If you have ever shared a YouTube video in a WhatsApp chat, you will know that a preview is generated that allows you to see the video title as well as the screenshot or cover that whoever uploaded the video would have chosen. This is a very useful function, as it allows the person receiving this link to know what video is hidden behind it and to decide whether or not to watch it, thus avoiding deception and fraudulent use.

WhatsApp also does not allow you to play the videos in a floating window

However, if you have tried to share a YouTube video in a WhatsApp chat in the last few days, you will have seen that this preview is not generated. You may have thought that the problem was with that particular YouTube video that you wanted to share and you searched for another to try to do the same. However, you may have noticed that it is something that is happening with all videos.

If you had not noticed, we will clarify it for you: it is not a problem of a specific video or a fault only yours. Not that you are doing something wrong when sharing content or that you had copied the URL of the YouTube video wrong. It is a problem that affects the 2,000 million users that WhatsApp has and that, for now, has no solution.

The failure was reported at the beginning of December already by some users, without WhatsApp, since then, having managed to solve it. In one of the app updates early last month, the connection between YouTube and WhatsApp was somehow lost and the app no ​​longer provides that preview. Now when sharing a link, only the YouTube URL is shown, but whoever receives it does not know which video it will be directed to.

But this is not the only problem. In the same way that the previews have disappeared, the videos cannot be played in a floating window, a functionality that allowed them to be enjoyed while other actions were carried out on WhatsApp.

We assume that the company will be working to resolve this situation as soon as possible, but it is strange that this failure has been occurring for about a month and has not yet been resolved. By the way, if you want to know how to put YouTube videos in WhatsApp States, a functionality that is done properly, we also explained it a few days ago.

.