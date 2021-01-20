Social NetworksFacebookTech NewsWhatsApp

Is it true Mark Zuckerberg buys Telegram? Here we tell you

By Brian Adam
The Telegram application has been on the rise and generated millions of downloads around the world after WhatsApp published its new 2021 policies. The main reason is that most do not want to accept the conditions that Facebook imposes on them to continue using its application.

According to WhatsApp, you can only use its platform if you want to share your personal information, as well as your cell phone number, with Facebook to improve its advertising system in companies.

This fact forced that, at the beginning of 2021, thousands downloaded the app developed by the brothers Nikolái and Pável Dúrov . However, a strong rumor is spreading as to whether or not Mark Zuckerberg bought Telegram .

This message is quickly spread not only by WhatsApp , but by the British-Emirati application. Now that everyone wants to run away from Facebook, is it true? What will happen to our new conversations? Will we turn to Signal?

Telegram officially announced its launch on August 14, 2013. (Photo: Telegram)

DOES MARK ZUCKERBERG BUY TELEGRAM?

The first thing we have to tell you is that it is totally false. Telegram has not been bought by any company and continues to work with its own servers, without having any contact with WhatsApp.

These types of hoaxes spread quickly in messaging apps since, in the message, they also mention that you must forward the text to several people so that their conversations are not in danger.

Although WhatsApp has lost a large number of users, many like to use Telegram not because they feel safe talking to another person, but also because they can get new functions that have not yet been found in the Facebook application.

So don’t pay attention to the information that appears on social networks and rest assured that Telegram has not been sold.

