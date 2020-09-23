eSport, gaming and streaming: 3 configurations to play without compromise

Building a gaming PC that meets the needs of every gamer is no easy feat. In fact, it is not enough to select the best components available on the market, but it is necessary to combine each individual hardware according to the needs and the intended use, bearing in mind the level of compatibility between the various pieces and leaving a door open to any possible upgrade.

Among the various protagonists of the gaming industry, Intel offers a range of processors ready to respond to the most varied requests: the tenth generation of the Californian giant’s chip, thanks to the consolidated knowledge of the production process at 14 nm +++ and high peak frequencies, can become the basis for building an excellent gaming PC. With a different approach than usual, let’s then analyze three different configurations indicated for specific bands of use.

Frame rate first: eSports and medium details

To enter the world of PC gaming at full capacity, you don’t necessarily need to aim for the most expensive and performing components. In fact, you can get a good average of fps without compromising too much the general graphic quality, creating a PC that can withstand competitive sessions without problems and all games at medium details. A good starting point on which to build our gaming machine is the processor Intel Core i5-10400 10th generation, a CPU equipped with 6 cores and 12 threads and a base frequency of 2.90 GHz, which can easily reach 4.30 GHz, accompanied by the integrated Intel UHD 630 GPU.

The liquid cooler Corsair Hydro Series H100i PRO RGB it can safely keep chip temperatures at bay while also giving a touch of style to the case. A motherboard with LGA1200 socket like like the Gigabyte B460M Gaming HD it is the ideal companion for this processor (you can however think of the Z490 chipset in case of a future upgrade).

While waiting to hear about NVIDIA’s new proposal for the mid-range segment, our advice is to aim for a graphics card Gigabyte RTX 2060 Super Windforce OC with 8 GB of GDDR6 VRAM, which allows you to support any title in full HD without any hitch.

With 16 GB of HyperX Fury DDR4 3200 MHz RAM it’s a 512GB Sabrent Rocket NVMe SSD the CPU and GPU will not experience problematic bottlenecks while the power supply Corsair TX-650M and the case Corsair Carbride Series 275R they complete the picture.

CPU: Intel Core i5-10400 + Corsair Hydro Series H100i PRO RGB

MB: Gigabyte B460M Gaming HD

GPU: Gigabyte RTX 2060 Super Windforce OC

RAM: 16GB HyperX Fury DDR4 3200MHz

SSD: 512GB NVMe Sabrent Rocket

power supply: Corsair TX-650M

Homes: Corsair Carbride Series 275R

All round without compromise: resolution, details and fps

Gamers who do not want to compromise with details and who intend to enjoy all the titles on the market at high resolutions can set their own configuration on the processor Intel Core i7-10700K. It is a CPU of the Come Lake-S family that brings with it 8 cores and 16 threads with Hyper Threading, base frequency of 3.80 GHz and a record boost of 5.10 GHz, for an unlocked chip that is always ready for overclocking. With the MasterLiquid ML360 RGB by Cooler Master keeping the little monster’s ardor at bay won’t be a problem. Also in this case the motherboard to accompany the tenth generation Intel processors must be based on LGA1200 socket but this time the Z490 chipset is mandatory, in particular in the version proposed by MSI with the Meg Z490 Ace, a top-of-the-range mainboard capable of supporting all the latest features.

On the GPU front, the matter is complicated given the particular transition period at NVIDIA: normally we would have focused on a MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Super Gaming X Trio but at the moment the wisest option is to wait a few more weeks to find out about the prices and performance of the new custom RTX 3070 and 3080 of the Ampere family.

Moving on to RAM 16GB 3200MHz DDR4 G-Skill Trident Z RGB they are more than enough for an uncompromising playful use. To finish the1TB Samsung 970 Evo Plus NVMe SSD, a power supply Cooler Master V850 Platinum and mid tower cases MasterBox Lite 5 ARGB.

CPU: Intel Core i7-10700K + Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML360 RGB

MB: MSI Meg Z490 Ace

GPU: MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Super Gaming X Trio

RAM: 16GB DDR4 G-Skill Trident Z RGB 3200MHz

SSD: Samsung 970 Evo Plus 1 TB

power supply: Cooler Master V850 Platinum

Homes: Cooler Master MasterBox Lite 5 ARGB

Gaming and Streaming: the top of the range

The world of gaming on PC can be declined in different ways and among the various needs that must be taken into account there is also that of those who uses video games to create content, live streaming and work.

So you need a powerful machine, capable of pushing the fps accelerator while supporting the weight of various applications in the background. Furthermore, in this particular context, Intel makes available a specific technology that is called Quick Sync Video, able to exploit the computing power of integrated graphics to quickly encode and decode video streams, managing streaming and recording in parallel and freeing the CPU from the workload, all in the face of a high overall quality. The cornerstone of this system must therefore be a processor that leaves no room for compromise such as theIntel Core i9-10900K tenth generation, a monster with 10 cores and 20 threads capable of supporting peak frequencies up to 5.30 GHz thanks to the Thermal Velocity Boost, accompanied by a cooler capable of limiting heat such as NZXT’s Kraken Z73.

Also in this case we find the LGA1200 socket of the motherboard ASUS ROG Maximus XII Hero with Z490 chipset, with support for DDR4 RAM up to 4666 MHz. For the video card, the focus is directly on the new Ampere architecture of NVIDIA with the GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition (with the option of being able to wait for custom versions such as the ASUS ROG Strix RTX 3080).

32GB Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro DDR4 RAM at 3200 MHz support the system without concern along with theSamsung 970 Evo Plus 2TB NVMe SSD. The power supply NZXT C850 with 80+ Gold certification and the case NZXT H710i complete this high-end PC that is unrivaled.

CPU: the Intel Core i9-10900K + NZXT Kraken Z73

MB: ASUS ROG Maximus XII Hero

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition

RAM: 32GB Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 3200MHz DDR

SSD: Samsung 970 Evo Plus 2TB

power supply: NZXT C850

Homes: NZXT H710i