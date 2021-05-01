Ethereum hits a new all-time high

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

There is little doubt that the 2021 is being the year of cryptocurrencies. Of course, the most visible winner is the ubiquitous Bitcoin, which just a month ago hit its all-time high (or ATH) of more than $ 60,000.

Ethereum reaches a new all-time high after learning that the European Investment Bank will launch a digital bond based on this cryptocurrency

But it is not the only boom in the crypto world: Ethereum, the currency that ranks second in popularity and market capitalization, has also now reached a new all-time high of $ 2,800.

What has motivated Ethereum to reach its new ATH? The price of cryptocurrencies is subject to dozens of factors, and one of them is the relationship of the crypto in question with public institutions. And Ethereum doesn’t take anything wrong with them.

The new ATH has coincided with the announcement of the European Investment Bank of its intention to issue a digital bond on the Ethereum network for two years worth more than 120 million euros. This operation will be led by three private banking giants: Banco Santander, Goldman Sachs and Société Générale.

Without a doubt, this is excellent news not only for Ethereum, but for the rest of the cryptocurrencies. The will of organizations, both public and private, to bring cryptocurrencies closer to traditional finance, acts as a catalyst for all digital currencies.

This can be seen with the influence that Elon Musk, founder of Tesla, has on crypto. Musk sent the price of Bitcoin skyrocketing by announcing in March that Tesla would accept payments in Bitcoin. Not to mention the incredible revaluation of the DOGE that the businessman achieved just talking about crypto on Twitter.

Despite now reaching a new all-time high, Ethereum’s trajectory over the past year, in which it grew more than 400%, has also been surprising, showing that it is never too late to invest.

