Ethi, a service to discover and delete your personal data from Facebook

In recent years, events have occurred that ended up exposing the enormous plot and business that large companies have with our data. Thus, we learn about the way in which social networks act and what they do with our data. More and more people are becoming aware of this and looking for some kind of solution. For this reason, we will present you a service that will allow you to delete your personal data from Facebook.

Its name is Ethi and through an analysis of our data, it will show us all the Facebook information that we share and also that which has been obtained by means outside the platform.

So you can delete or stop sharing data with Facebook

The data processing that is carried out with each profile on social networks is a somewhat complex matter. However, broadly speaking, we can summarize it as that the data that we upload to social networks is not private and companies of all kinds use them. Thus, these organizations generate profiles to send us advertising or even determine voting intentions in elections.

Despite this, we still have the opportunity to discover the information that has been taken from our accounts and delete it or stop sharing it. For this, Ethi has everything necessary so that in a simple way, we discover all the services or companies that handle our data.

Ethi offers this service for free and to start the process, you will first have to download your data from Facebook. Later, you will have to upload it to the Ethi platform that will encrypt the data before uploading it. Then, the analysis will be carried out and then we are taken to a screen showing all the sites or companies that have our data.

The same service offers the possibility to delete this data, stop sharing it and you can even manage your publications. In this way, you can remove messages from the wall, likes and comments. It should be noted that the service is free and that for the future it plans to add additional services such as Instagram, Twitter and Google.

To prove it, follow this link.

