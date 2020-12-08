Latest news

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The British Government will repeal those aspects of the Internal Market Bill that violate the Northern Ireland protocol in the Withdrawal Agreement

EU and British Government deal on border checks

The European Union and the British Government have agreed on how the rules in the Brexit agreement will be applied to Northern Ireland.

Issues that have been agreed include the issue of checks at the British border in Ireland, questions about the supply of medicinal goods and the importation of food from Britain.

EU representation in the North has also been resolved.

The issue of which British goods would be at risk of being brought north across the border and potentially subject to duty was also resolved.

The agreement means that the British Government will abolish those aspects of it Internal Market Bill in breach of Northern protocol in the Withdrawal Agreement.

European Commission Vice – President Maroš Šefčovič and British Government Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove announced in the evening that agreement had been reached in principle on the Northern issue.

The protocol for the North in the withdrawal contract is an agreement reached in exchange for the backstop to avoid a hard border.

The protocol sets out the rules for trade between Northern Ireland and Britain while the North remains in the single market.

According to the protocol, border checks will not be required in Ireland and the North will have to comply with EU rules on the quality of goods.

This necessitates checks on certain goods entering the North from England, Scotland and Wales.

Talks on a post-Brexit trade market are still ongoing.

