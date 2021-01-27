Latest news

EU calls on AstraZeneca to publish treaty

By Brian Adam
Dispute over AstraZeneca vaccine distribution

The European Union will ask the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to publish the contract between the two groups on the vaccine against Covid-19 in the light of a dispute between them over the distribution of the vaccine.

A European Union official told Reuters news agency that AstraZeneca ‘s chief executive had revealed secret parts of the contract in an interview he conducted last night with newspapers in Germany and Italy.

Representatives from AstraZeneca and the European Union are to meet again today to discuss the situation but it is uncertain at this stage whether the meeting will proceed.

AstraZeneca was to provide 80 million doses of the vaccine to European Union member states in the first quarter of the year but last Friday the company said it would only deliver 30 million doses.

The European Union is deeply unhappy with this decision and the European Commission has indicated that the Union has invested hundreds of millions of euros in the development and production of the vaccine.

The Union believes that AstraZeneca is abiding by the treaty between them and Britain but does not comply with the deal it has made with EU member states.

AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot told newspapers in Germany and Italy that the treaty with Britain had been signed three months before the treaty with the European Union and therefore supplies of the vaccine would have to be sent to that country first.

