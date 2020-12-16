EU includes Telegram on its piracy watchlist for insufficient responses

- Advertisement -

The commission of the European Union has updated your “Counterfeiting and Piracy Watch List” to add to two new apps. The Telegram messaging service and the Russian social platform VK.

On the one hand, Telegram is accused of responding insufficiently to notifications of infractions that are committed on its platform. While VK is reported to host a vast amount of files that violate copyright. According to the report, neither of them is attacking the problem properly.

Telegram users use public channels to share unauthorized files

The report notes that Telegram users use means such as public channels to share and download unauthorized files. The European Union list highlights the download and transmission of “music, books, news, publications, movies and television programs”, without a license.

Likewise, the document also indicates that subscribers share unauthorized links to other websites where “counterfeit products” and even “pharmaceutical products” are marketed.

Telegram will not tolerate “malicious content on its platform”

Following the accusation, Telegram has responded positively. The company has indicated that it will not accept “any type of malicious content on its platform.” He even stated that in less than 24 hours he will eliminate all those unauthorized channels detected by the Authorità per le Garanzie nelle Comunicazioni AGCOM -Authority of Guarantees in Communications-, or other interested parties. This notification is made via email.

The European Commission’s Counterfeiting and Piracy Watch List does not involve prosecuting these companies. However, it is a way of calling for attention to take corrective measures and offer a quality service without violating the intellectual rights of other users.

The case of Telegram stands out, because it has become one of the most downloaded applications in the Google Play Store. In fact, it has been downloaded more than 100 million times, which is why the EU urges the platform to set limits.

.