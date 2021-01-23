Latest news

EU leaders worried about new variables

By Brian Adam
EU leaders worried about new variables
Brian Adam
"The acceleration of community vaccination is encouraging"

European Union leaders have expressed concern about the new variants of the coronavirus that have emerged since the beginning of December.

At a video conference of the leaders of the twenty-seven member states, it was agreed to accelerate testing and research in the Union to gain a better understanding and insight into the new variables first observed in England, South Africa and Brazil.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the new variables are a very serious situation but that the acceleration of public vaccination across the European Union is encouraging.

Member states are concerned that pushing for these variables will require even more stringent lock-in policies and further damage to the Union economy.

The Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine is understood to be capable of withstanding the variant that emerged in England but the other two variants are uncertain.

