EU to present new rules to curb tech giants

It was recently announced that the European Union (EU) will introduce new rules that allow it to stop the advance and reduce the power that the technological giants have reached.

Companies such as Amazon, Facebook, Google, Apple have been repeatedly accused of using their power to stifle their competition. Now, Big Tech companies are singled out for representing a threat to democracy, according to Brussels, a center for European institutions.

Tech giants can face fines of up to 10% of their income

New EU regulations targeting Big Tech include fines of up to 10 percent of the revenue these companies receive, should they break the laws.

It is clear that the percentage that the European Union intends to impose is extremely high. Sums of money that could cause these companies to change the way they do business and even not operate in the EU market.

2004 Legislation Update

These new regulations will be based on the laws of 2004. The EU will update the laws that have governed these companies for 16 years, when they were just starting up in this market.

With this new legislation, technology companies must inform the European Union about any acquisition or merger they intend to carry out.

So far, France and the Netherlands “have spoken out in favor of Europe having all the tools it needs to control the Guardians, including the power to divide them.”

EU wants to stop hate speech online

The European Union wants not only to prevent tech companies from growing unchecked, but to push through laws like Digital Services and Digital Markets to curb chains of disinformation and hate speech online.

As is well known, social networks represent that link between the real and the false. On the web we can find all kinds of content. Data that enjoy credibility and many times only seek to sow a false idea to affect us psychologically. Indeed, the EU wants to counteract this situation.

Thus, Big Tech companies face more obstacles every day. Regulations that may well change the way they operate and even cause some of their signatures to be dislodged.

.