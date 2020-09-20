Euronics launches LG Days, with an extra 10% discount on 2020 OLED TVs

Interesting news at Euronics stores that are part of the Nova chain. Since yesterday, Monday 27 July 2020, LG Days have started, which will be available until August 2nd at participating stores. An even more interesting aspect is that you can get an extra 10% discount on the 2020 OLED TV range.

Leafing through the leaflet, we find that the 55-inch OLED55B9PLA TV it can be purchased for 1199 Euros, 700 Euros less than the 1899 Euros in the price list, while the 43-inch 43UN7300 passes to 379 Euros, for a saving of 120 Euros from the previous 499 Euros.

LG’s offer is also relaunched, which allows you to get five vouchers for free to watch movies on Rakuten TV by purchasing a TV. From this front we quote the 55NANO866 55-inch, with Local Dimming, a7 processor based on artificial intelligence, and webOS as operating system, at 899 Euros, for a saving of 200 Euros compared to 1099 Euros. Also available the 49-inch 49NANO816 on offer, at 649 Euros, 100 Euros less from the 749 Euros in the price list.

Discounts also on soundbars and home entertainment systems: the 420W SN6Y with DTS Virtual X support, AI Sound Pro and wireless subwoofer goes to 349 Euros.

The flyer can be consulted through this address. As always, we recommend checking everything on the store locator.