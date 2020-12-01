Europe already has a scheduled date to approve the first vaccines against the coronavirus: if all goes well, it will be possible to start vaccinating in January with those from Pfizer and Moderna

After months of uncertainty about the future (medical, bureaucratic and socioeconomic) of the vaccine, today the situation is beginning to clear up. As just established by the European Medicines Agency, its intention is to speed up the approval processes of the two vaccines that have already requested it. If all goes according to plan, that process would allow Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine to receive approval on December 29 and Moderna’s on January 12.

Closer and closer to the vaccine being a reality

The EMA’s calculations imply that the committee in charge of giving the go-ahead to the commercialization of the vaccines will have to conclude its evaluation of safety and efficiency throughout this month of December. And, with the OK from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use and the approval of the EMA, the European Commission will be in charge of making the final decision and put in place the mechanisms that make it possible to start vaccinations at the end of January.

In recent weeks, some experts have been reluctant to open the door for vaccines to be authorized by press releases, the European Medicines Agency insists that this is only possible because the agency’s technicians have spent months studying the data that the companies have provided them and, in this way, it has been possible to reduce the processing time without compromising the process.

Image | Sara kurfess