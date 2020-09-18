Latest newsTech NewsReviewsScienceSpace tech

Europe is about to launch its rocket, imminent direct: how to see it

By Brian Adam
0
9
European Rocket Launch
European Rocket Launch

Must Read

Android

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the first benchmarks of the Soyn Exynos 990 leaked online

Brian Adam - 0
The smartphone family Galaxy Note 20 is coming to the market and on August 5th we will be able to see it entirely during...
Read more
Tech News

The eerie cloud of California fires has almost reached Europe

Brian Adam - 0
The environmental disasters that have been taking place for more than ten days in California continue to be talked about, especially due to the...
Read more
Microsoft

Donald Trump wants to ban TikTok right away: could Microsoft buy it?

Brian Adam - 0
These are busy hours for the tech world in the United States of America. After the statements of the CEO of Epic Games about...
Read more
Apps

With this application you can send files without weight limit, without compression and for free

Brian Adam - 0
When it comes to sharing files on Android we have many options, although when we have to send something very heavy things...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

If you think the only ones who launch rockets into orbit are the Americans, you’re wrong. In fact, in addition to all the foreign missions we have seen in recent days, such as the Chinese one, Europe is also going to “conquer space”. Indeed, there is an imminent launch.

European Rocket Launch
European Rocket Launch

What mission it is

In particular, according to what Space reported, the French company Arianespace is preparing to launch two satellites into orbit through its Ariane 5 rocket. In addition, this mission also includes a “spacecraft” called Mission Extension Vehicle 2 (MEV-2), designed to control the orbit of satellites and to try to make those already present work as much as possible, in order to save a large amount of money. The main customer is Intelsat, a global organization that manages commercial satellite telecommunications. For more details on the purposes of this mission, we recommend that you consult the official Arianespace website (in English).

How to follow the live broadcast of Arianespace

According to the official Arianespace YouTube channel, the live broadcast will start at 10:45 pm today 31 July 2020. However, the actual launch of the rocket, which will start from French Guiana, could take place later: there is talk of a period of time that goes from 23:30 until 00:16 tomorrow 1 August 2020. In any case, you can see the live streaming directly through the player above.

Related Articles

Android

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the first benchmarks of the Soyn Exynos 990 leaked online

Brian Adam - 0
The smartphone family Galaxy Note 20 is coming to the market and on August 5th we will be able to see it entirely during...
Read more
Tech News

The eerie cloud of California fires has almost reached Europe

Brian Adam - 0
The environmental disasters that have been taking place for more than ten days in California continue to be talked about, especially due to the...
Read more
Microsoft

Donald Trump wants to ban TikTok right away: could Microsoft buy it?

Brian Adam - 0
These are busy hours for the tech world in the United States of America. After the statements of the CEO of Epic Games about...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©