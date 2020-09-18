Europe is about to launch its rocket, imminent direct: how to see it

If you think the only ones who launch rockets into orbit are the Americans, you’re wrong. In fact, in addition to all the foreign missions we have seen in recent days, such as the Chinese one, Europe is also going to “conquer space”. Indeed, there is an imminent launch.

What mission it is

In particular, according to what Space reported, the French company Arianespace is preparing to launch two satellites into orbit through its Ariane 5 rocket. In addition, this mission also includes a “spacecraft” called Mission Extension Vehicle 2 (MEV-2), designed to control the orbit of satellites and to try to make those already present work as much as possible, in order to save a large amount of money. The main customer is Intelsat, a global organization that manages commercial satellite telecommunications. For more details on the purposes of this mission, we recommend that you consult the official Arianespace website (in English).

How to follow the live broadcast of Arianespace

According to the official Arianespace YouTube channel, the live broadcast will start at 10:45 pm today 31 July 2020. However, the actual launch of the rocket, which will start from French Guiana, could take place later: there is talk of a period of time that goes from 23:30 until 00:16 tomorrow 1 August 2020. In any case, you can see the live streaming directly through the player above.