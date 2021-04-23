Europe proposes new and stricter rules to regulate the use of Artificial Intelligence

- Advertisement -

The use of Artificial Intelligence is becoming more and more common, reaching not only chats in closed chats, or large calculations within supercomputers, but also taking on an increasingly present role within many areas of world society. That is why the European Union has decided to take a step forward with the publication of its first regulation proposal, with some stricter regulations to regulate the use of Artificial Intelligence, considered one of the most important scientific advances, but ethically charged.

As detailed by the Spanish MEP Ibán García del Blanco, «the citizen is the center of the proposal«. And it is that according to Margrethe Vestager, European Commissioner for Competition, this new legislation will act when fundamental rights are at stake, pointing out the German MEP Axel Voss that the objective of the text is none other than to generate trust by protecting citizens.

Thus, the draft rules describe how companies and governments of all Member States will be able to use this technology, setting limits around the use of Artificial Intelligence in a variety of activities, from self-driving cars to hiring decisions, bank loans, school enrollment selection or exam grading, and even its use by law enforcement and law enforcement agencies. judicial systems, and other areas that threaten the safety of people or their fundamental rights.

The Commission focuses on those high-risk Artificial Intelligence applications and provides guarantees for the safety of people, their rights and interests, without implying the introduction of great obstacles to companies that want to put products and services based on Artificial Intelligence, thus avoiding slowing down the capacity for innovation.

The proposal is presented under a ‘risk-based approach’ around certain uses of Artificial Intelligence depending on the potential impact on people, categorizing up to four differentiated levels, among which only military uses are excluded.

1⃣ A legal framework on AI We propose rules to make sure that #AI systems used in the EU are safe. They will be categorized by risk:

⚫ Unacceptable

🔴 High risk

🟠 Limited risk

🟢 Minimal risk More on risk categories → https://t.co/SD1ltmr9Vv#DigitalEU pic.twitter.com/u1S7rhnVJq – European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) April 21, 2021

Starting with the “Minimal risk”, we find banal uses such as leisure and artificial intelligences included, for example, in some toys or video games, or applications for creating music or improving and retouching images, among others, for which the regulations do not specify the application of no restrictive measure.

Measures that will start in the “Limited risk”, which includes closed Artificial Intelligence systems with which users can contact, such as chatbots, which must now comply with a minimum level of transparency, in addition to being warned at all times as a non-human contact.

In a second point of “high risk” systems are included that create an adverse impact on the safety of people or their fundamental rights, uses in critical infrastructures that may affect health, education, personnel recruitment systems, public services, legislation, or justice.

Additionally, remote biometric identification systems will also be considered high risk, on which new, more stringent requirements will apply. Although the European Commission has not decided to ban them directly, it establishes that facial recognition It will be prohibited for use in public areas and live. Although there will be some exceptions such as the search for dependents or missing persons, the prevention of a specific and imminent terrorist threat, or the identification of a perpetrator or suspect of a serious crime.

At the highest level we will find the so-called “Unacceptable risk”, which will include those uses considered as «A threat to people’s security, livelihoods and rights“, setting the immediate prohibition of the same.

Finally, once again the need for human interaction and control has been highlighted, considering that «Artificial Intelligence should never replace or exonerate human beings from their responsibility«. Something that, although it will be applied to all areas, affects again to prohibit autonomous lethal weapons enabled by Artificial Intelligence.

3⃣ New rules on machinery products 🤖 Robots

🏗️ Construction machines

⚙ Production lines … The new Machinery Regulation will ensure that the new generation of machinery guarantees the safety of users and consumers.

#DigitalEU #ArtificialIntelligence #AI pic.twitter.com/cyhmZxNtbi – European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) April 21, 2021

Nevertheless, the European Commission has yet to approve this new regulation, a process that could take more than a year to implement these measures. Although it has already been clarified that, although for the moment only certain uses of Artificial Intelligence will be regulated, these regulations will have a «room for innovation«, Robotics or 3D printers are already entering the regulation of other new hot topics.