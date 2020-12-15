Health

Europe steps on the accelerator with the coronavirus vaccine and the European Medicines Agency advances the meeting to December 21 to give the go-ahead

This morning, several German media (Bild and Frankfurter Allgemeine), first; and Reuters later reported that several member states, including Germany, were pressuring the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to speed up the process and the approval of the Agency will arrive before Christmas.

Well, the Agency has just confirmed that “after the reception last night [día 14] the additional data requested by the Committee for Medical Products for Human Use (CHMP) to the company and pending the result of its evaluation, A one-off CHMP meeting has been scheduled for 21 December to conclude if possible “the approval of the vaccine. In the event that it was not, the “meeting scheduled for December 29” will be held. That is, if all goes well, the EMA could give the go-ahead early in the week.

That, however, does not constitute “approval” of the vaccine. It will be the European Commission that approves (or not) the drug for the Union. Something that, in keeping with the statements of Ursula von der Leyen, it would be done as quickly as possible. And it is that, after the start of vaccinations in the United Kingdom (which, remember, despite the Brexit process they still have the same health regulations as the rest of Europe) and the FDA approval, it was not understood very well (especially , between governments) that the EMA lengthened the times if it was not necessary.

