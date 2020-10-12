European banks stifle the future of their asset managers

European asset managers are negligible compared to BlackRock. Europe’s largest, Amundi of Credit Agricole, oversees a quarter. Those of Deutsche Bank, UBS, Credit Suisse, Natixis and BNP are even smaller. That makes them vulnerable during the ETF boom. Midsize units struggle to produce better returns with active management and cannot lower commissions as much as the US giants It is no wonder that DWS (Deutsche) is trading 41% off BlackRock.

The logical solution is mergers, but some bosses are reluctant to sell. Few banks want to relinquish control of a division that provides fixed fees and consumes little capital while low rates sap loan income. These affiliates are also useful when planning for potential future crises with regulators. If necessary, they can be sold to raise capital and cover losses in other areas. And they are good business: DWS generated 18.1% of ROTE in 2019, while the parent company had losses.

So banks only sell them when they have no choice. Unicredit sold Pioneer to Amundi for 3.5 billion in 2016 to replenish its capital levels. Although it maintained part of the commission income through a distribution agreement, the lack of its own manager is one of the reasons why its returns lag behind those of Intesa Sanpaolo. Not surprisingly, in 2019 UBS and Deutsche walked out of talks to merge their units. Neither had a compelling reason to sell, and both wanted to stay in control.

Passive investing can be the trigger. Banks often distribute their own funds through their branches, limiting the pressure of fees. But Morningstar estimates that the European ETF market will double to $ 2 trillion by 2024. BlackRock’s iShares has half the European market, and it would take a merger of the next nine largest providers to match its scale. The tight control of the banks slows the growth of their offspring.

