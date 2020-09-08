Latest news

European Union; Sanctions on 31 top Belarussian officials

By Brian Adam
0
8
Female leader of anti-government protests abducted Photo: File
European Union; Sanctions On 31 Top Belarussian Officials

Must Read

Tech News

From Nero to Robespierre: four reconstructions of “famous” people of the past

Brian Adam - 0
The great personalities of the past are often imagined as regal, authoritarian and magnificent looking men and women. This is not always the...
Read more
Latest news

Mukesh Ambani, a nonconformist Rockefeller

Brian Adam - 0
It all comes down to one person. Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in India, is emerging as a modern John D. Rockefeller....
Read more
Tech News

“Mark Zuckerberg is thirsty for power,” says his mentor and first investor

Brian Adam - 0
Roger McNamee, the mentor and first investor of Mark Zuckerberg, harshly attacked his "pupil", stating that the young entrepreneur has lost control as he...
Read more
Mobile

I have. Mobile, new promotion for existing customers: 100 Gigabytes for 8.99 euros!

Brian Adam - 0
In the last few hours there have been many users who, through the official application of Ho. Mobile, received a proposal from the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Female leader of anti-government protests abducted Photo: File

Brussels: The European Union (EU) has imposed sanctions on 31 Belarussian officials over alleged rigged elections in which President Alexander Lukashenko won.

According to the European Union, high-ranking officials who have been banned have played a role in rigging Belarus’s rigged elections. The 31 top officials include the country’s interior minister, who has been subject to economic sanctions. They have also been involved in violence and arrests of protesters. EU foreign ministers approve sanctions on top Belarussian officials

Opposition protests continue in Belarus. Protesters demand the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko and an investigation into election fraud. President Lukashenko has been President of Belarus for 26 years. Protesters are demanding new elections in the country.

Maria Kolesnikova, a female leader of an anti-government protest in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, has been abducted by unknown individuals.

Related Articles

Latest news

Mukesh Ambani, a nonconformist Rockefeller

Brian Adam - 0
It all comes down to one person. Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in India, is emerging as a modern John D. Rockefeller....
Read more
Latest news

18% of students did not take Irish for Leaving Certificate 2020

Brian Adam - 0
6% of students did not do English this year and the same percentage did not do Mathematics ...
Read more
Corona Virus

Risk policy returns to Brexit negotiation

Brian Adam - 0
The specter of a chaotic Brexit has returned. Less than 11 months after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson negotiated a withdrawal agreement...
Read more
Latest news

A new t-shirt with an ‘elegant alpaca’ for the Gaeltacht is on sale

Brian Adam - 0
Hugh Carr from Rann a 'Feirste drew a lot of attention to alpaca in Carrickfinn in Donegal ...
Read more
Latest news

A woman’s body was found in a pond outside Prince William’s home

Brian Adam - 0
London: A woman's body has been found in a pond in front of the homes of Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton in Britain....
Read more
Latest news

Saudi Arabia ; Eight accused in journalist Jamal Khashkiji murder case sentenced to life imprisonment

Brian Adam - 0
Riyadh: A Saudi court has sentenced five of the eight accused in the Jamal Khashkiji murder case to 20 years in prison and three...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©