European Union; Sanctions on 31 top Belarussian officials

Brussels: The European Union (EU) has imposed sanctions on 31 Belarussian officials over alleged rigged elections in which President Alexander Lukashenko won.

According to the European Union, high-ranking officials who have been banned have played a role in rigging Belarus’s rigged elections. The 31 top officials include the country’s interior minister, who has been subject to economic sanctions. They have also been involved in violence and arrests of protesters. EU foreign ministers approve sanctions on top Belarussian officials

Opposition protests continue in Belarus. Protesters demand the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko and an investigation into election fraud. President Lukashenko has been President of Belarus for 26 years. Protesters are demanding new elections in the country.

Maria Kolesnikova, a female leader of an anti-government protest in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, has been abducted by unknown individuals.