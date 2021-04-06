web
Europeana, a website with thousands of free resources to create your own virtual museum

Brian Adam
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 quarantine, they have tried to establish mechanisms that allow us to entertain ourselves at home. Given the closure of museums and cultural spaces, alternatives such as virtual tours have been presented. But if you want a different experience where you can even create your own virtual museum, the option that we will present will be perfect for you.

This is Europeana, a website that houses thousands of books, maps, photos and works of art in free access that you can save to create a personal museum.

The way to create your personalized museum

The Internet is full of interesting resources such as books, works of art, and articles. However, the problem is in the ease of access to these elements and even the possibility of getting hold of them. Although there are virtual museums and there we can see when we want any work of art, the same does not happen with online libraries, for example.

That is why we have found the proposal offered by Europeana so interesting. Instead of simply visiting virtual museums and obtaining the books that some libraries allow, you can save the content you like the most and thus create your own virtual museum. Here you can store books, works of art, maps, articles of all kinds and more.

The most attractive thing about Europeana is that all the material is free. The site manages to obtain all of these resources from museums around the world that have made many of their works available online. If you want to create your own museum, just create an account and start browsing the entire site. If you like any item, you just have to save it and then you can see it in your personal space and even share it with others.

If you are a lover of history, the arts, archeology and in general, all the knowledge that museums show, do not hesitate to take a tour of Europeana.

To visit it, follow this link.

