Even drug companies think its value is inflated

By Brian Adam
Even Drug Companies Think Its Value Is Inflated

Brian Adam
Pharmaceuticals act as if they think their industry is overrated. In 2020, healthcare companies raised more than $ 20 billion globally in IPOs, double the number of any other year in two decades. But the value of mergers in the sector, driven mainly by pharmaceuticals, fell by almost half, and the trend continues.

The pandemic has not been bad for the industry, which has become a central element against it. US GDP fell 2.8% in the first three quarters of 2020; health spending, only 0.5%, according to data from Peterson-KFF.

Moderna and BioNTech’s success in developing the vaccines has attracted money to smaller, speculative companies. Moderna has seen its value quintupled in 12 months. Although the PER of big pharma hasn’t changed much, the value of biotech companies, which often have no income, have risen considerably. The median market capitalization of those that have gone public in recent years is two to three times greater than in their IPO, even if they went out in 2020, Jefferies notes. This has inspired many startups, which previously would have been the subject of buying interest from pharmaceutical companies, to step onto the floor. There are more than 600 listed pharmaceutical companies, compared to 400 in 2015. Meanwhile, mergers declined last year. They were at their second lowest point since 2014, and operations in the pharmaceutical and bioscientific business were at one of their lowest in nearly a decade, according to PwC.

Pharmaceutical companies cannot sit still forever. In recent years, they have increasingly outsourced R&D to smaller companies with more productive laboratories. While these smaller companies tend to be financed with cash from venture capital or capital from the public markets, the larger ones take over as their oldest patents expire and need to replenish their portfolio. If valuations don’t drop soon, Big Pharma could be forced to ride the price wave.

