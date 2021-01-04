“Even if I don’t like him, I hug him”: Armando Manzanero and the statements that showed his estrangement from Luis Miguel

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

After the death of Armando Manzanero and during the subsequent days Luis Miguel did not make any pronouncement about the death of the musician that gave a total turn to his artistic career, making him the most important voice of romantic music in Spanish with the production of his famous bolero records.

It was on the variety show Here it is, led by Verónica Castro, where Luis Miguel and Manzanero met for the first time in 1989, two years later the artistic duo worked on a record under the musical production of the Yucatecan. Said album titled Romance became one of the most successful in the career of Luis Miguel, and catapulted his career to international recognition as before it had not been seen in its trajectory.

“The union with Manzanero was in a program like this, in Mexico, it was carried out by Verónica Castro, he was part of that program and in that program he told me ‘I would very much like to have the opportunity to make a record, that we make a record together with well-known songs and songs that many people know throughout Latin America’ . I told him ‘yes, delighted, as soon as there is the opportunity we can do it’ and the day came where we could get together in the studio and we began to work on everything that this album was, “said Luis Miguel in a television program in the 90’s.

According to the artistic director Héctor Martínez, the boleros he recorded Sun were chosen especially for him by the Yucatecan: “He told me, Hector, Nobody could interpret these boleros like Luis Miguel, that canijo has a special way of singing, he has a spectacular voice, this is for himThat’s why I fight, it’s not to earn money, I earn money, but I want this to remain in his voice because he is the perfect interpreter for my songs ”, he expressed for the program In their battles.

But it was Hugo López, then representative of Luis Miguel, who chose the composer to produce the album Romance, which with arrangements by Bebu Silvetti was recorded in August 1991. With 12 songs written forty years ago, romantic songs with tradition, in the voice of Luis Miguel they impacted new generations. “He was not very convinced because they were boleros that were sung by older people, he made that decision at age 18 and it was what he wanted and that’s how they started,” Hugo López’s widow told the broadcast.

“The teacher himself told me that he was the one who had to be over Luis Miguel, insisting that he record these kinds of projects, he had to be over him so that he could feel the music in a real way,” said Héctor Martínez.

The first Romance It was a success, a sales madness, because in addition to conserving the usual public, it managed to capture a multigenerational audience where it was already beginning to encompass a larger range of public and it was thanks to the vision of Armando that was able to unite several generations through the voice of Luis Miguel.

With Romance, Luis Miguel evolved from a pop artist to a figure on the international scene, selling more than 7 million copies, spending more than 30 weeks at number 1 on the list of the Billboard Latin Pop Album and this phenomenon gave rise to the second and third Romance, in 1994 and 1997.

Manzanero’s last collaboration with Luis Miguel was in 2001, with the album My romancesBut what began as an artistic and friendly meeting ended as an abrupt artistic and personal distancing. It was in 2018 when Manzanero received a tribute in the archaeological zone of Chichen Itzá, where the composer referred to the absence of Luis Miguel, whom he summoned without response.

Thus he publicly expressed his disappointment: “First an elephant passes through the hole of a needle so that Luis Miguel does something that has to do with his neighbor.”

Two months later, the late composer expressed regarding Luis Miguel: “This is a business and if we are doing well, even if I don’t like you, on stage I hug you. They are all great, but there is one that imposes itself, I regret very much as a composer, as many people must regret that he has left this romantic environment ”.