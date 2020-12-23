“Even if they get upset, we will exercise our freedom”: TV Azteca host defended meeting with Salinas Pliego

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

After Ricardo Salinas Pliego release some photographs of the meeting he held with various personalities of Tv Azteca, journalist Manuel Lopez San Martin defended the annual dinner and argued that it had as a motive “to thank life.”

During his news space on DNA 40, San Martín assured that no one was forced to attend, and all the people they came with the exercise of their freedom of choice.

“It happened that free women and men we decided to meet, because nobody is obliged to attend, to be grateful for life, to thank one more year, a year full of challenges. It was a great moment to see us, to listen to us, to laugh that we need so much; to look back and to look forward“, said.

He also mentioned that social networks “caught fire” for the attempt of silence the criticism made in the different Azteca television programs. Given this, he asserted that they will not be silenced.

“The year has been unprecedented and we are together and strong, stronger than ever. Here we do not bend, much less shut up, we do not stop. The networks caught fire because there are those who try to silence our criticism, who seek to silence our voice”.

The communicator noted that users accused all attendees of not doing what they do: following preventive measures to avoid further infections by COVID-19 in the country, like avoid meetings massive, keep a healthy distance and wear mask, situations that were not observed during the party with the president of Grupo Salinas.

The social networks They were the focus of attention in his speech with a duration of 2:20 minutes. He added that in these hatred and experts abound in the face of any event that occurred.

“The lightness of some is surprising, surprising but also illustrative. Social media has become a courtroom where experts abound, the signs, and hatred flies from one side to another, it rains.“

Later he remarked that the meeting served as a defense to his freedom to choose what to do with his vinea, and what attendees do not believe in the country’s health authorities, who, in their words, are in doubt when facing the coronavirus.

“All yesterday we were in full exercise of our freedom, the one that must defend itself every day. I applaud, I defend those who decide to stay home; I respect and understand those who decide not to. Here we do not believe that an authority should protect , take in his hands the destiny of our lives.“

Finally, he assured that fear will not stop the television, and despite the discomfort their actions may cause, will continue as usual and will not be intimidated by critics.

“Here we believe, I insist, in the freedom to express ourselves, in the responsibility to take care of ourselves, but fear does not paralyze us. The critics we make uncomfortable don’t intimidate us. This TV doesn’t stop (…) even if some are uncomfortable, we will continue to exercise our freedom , that’s what happened yesterday. Still life”.

Throughout the footage shared by Salinas Pliego, numerous drivers could be seen as Pati chapoy, Javier Alatorre, Jorge Zarza, Mónica Garza, Ana María Lomelí, Horacio Villalobos, Carmen Muñoz, Cinthya Rodríguez, Brandon Peniche, Luis Roberto Alves “Zague”, among others.

All the presenters were seated at the table, in what appears to be the same space as the meetings of previous years. The party was enlivened by a musical group who, at the time of the video, was singing “Some body to love”, By the British group What in. The celebration received dozens of criticisms and it was highlighted that only the servers were wearing masks.