Even with 70% efficacy, the Oxford and AstraZeneca vaccine is the most important to stop the pandemic globally

The first results of the vaccine from AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford show that it has an average efficacy of 70.4%. In this way, the results of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine would “pale” before those of its most direct competitors, the Pfizer vaccine and the Moderna vaccine, which these weeks have pointed to efficiencies above 90%.

Although, according to the data presented, “it is effective in preventing many people from developing symptoms and has been shown to work well in different age groups” and has interesting advantages (it is cheaper, easier to preserve without the need to keep them at very high temperatures). low), the truth is that these data fall within what is expected. Most of the data, actually. Why there is one in particular that can be delicate.

“The vaccine that most of the world looks at”

In reality, the “battle” between the Oxford vaccine and those of Pfizer or Moderna is a “battle” between two generations of different vaccines. While the last two use the well-known messenger RNA so that the cells of the human body produce the spike protein of the virus and the immune system learns to fight it. It is a new technique that has never been used at this level.

Instead, scientists from Oxford and AstraZeneca opted to use a “more traditional” technique and they used an adenovirus that affects chimpanzees by modifying it to resemble SARS-CoV-2. This is the usual strategy that has been used for the last decades: to use known and innocuous viruses to “pass them off” as the virus that interests us.

However, and beyond all this (although, as far as we know, it may be related) the most worrying fact about the AstraZeneca vaccine is the difference between the two regimens studied. The researchers looked at how it worked in regimen 1 (half dose, followed by a full dose one month apart) and regimen 2 (two full doses one month apart). The curious is that while the first scenario gave an efficiency of about 90%, in the second it dropped below 62%.

His results gave an average efficiency of 70%, but taking into account the temporality of efficacy studies, there are reasons to be concerned about its effectiveness in the medium term. However, the data is good: they are within what we thought would be the best possible scenario. The temptation to compare them to the other vaccines is understandable, but they are very different products. Because of its price, its effectiveness, and its logistical characteristics, this is the vaccine that could really reach most of the world’s population.

We will have to wait to have all the data, but the overall drawing is still positive.