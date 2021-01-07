“Everyone believes God”: the Mexican Kim Kardashian responded to those who accuse her of being with Vicente Fernández Jr. “out of interest”

- Advertisement -

From the beginning of their relationship, Vicente Fernández Jr. and Mariana González Padilla, also known as the Mexican Kim Kardashian, they have had to face numerous criticisms for their age difference, their publications on social networks, or even their way of dressing, but despite everything, the couple is increasingly united and strong.

Tired of receiving attacks, and of enduring offensive comments from many users, the 37-year-old model and businesswoman shared a message on her Instagram account in which thought that many people believe God, but that the only thing that matters to her is her opinion and that of her boyfriend.

“It was, is and will be a pleasure to coincide with you in this life, I love you. We have a thousand judges who judge what is ours every day in a world in which everyone believes God. The only thing that matters to me is what we both know, “he wrote next to a photograph, in which both appear embracing, and which achieved more than 44,193 likes.

His words were applauded by many users, but others, They again accused her of being in a relationship with the son of the renowned singer Vicente Fernández out of interest, or for the fame of the family of musicians.

With all due respect, but If he had been a bricklayer or a taxi driver you would not pray, Even if you say that there is no interest, the fact that his father is famous and what that entails makes you feel some admiration for him and see him as beautiful, when we all realize that you are a lot of part for him, and he is with you for your beauty, because if it weren’t for that I doubt that he would have noticed you, and I am not a judge, only one says what he sees, which does not mean that it is reality “, wrote the user @ locos420.

Unlike other occasions, Mariana González did not ignore the comment, and assured that if she looked at the money, she would continue with her ex-boyfriend, a man who, according to what he said, is much richer than Vicente Fernández Jr.

“I’ve never said that, I think I can choose. He is a man who has everything for me … His treatment, and the way he is with my children and family is what made me fall in love because always my ex-partners are people who should have everything that I like or I’m interested in a man who If it were for money, my ex-boyfriend was a 38-year-old Arab millionaire. If it was all the money, I would stick with it “, wrote.

In addition, the Mexican businesswoman responded to another critical comment she received in the same publication.

“How sad when a woman is interested in a man who is already done, and he does not realize that it is for interest”said user @ omareme10.

“You take care of your life, and he takes care of his. It’s their money, not your money. Don’t give your opinion if you don’t know God “Mariana answered.

This is not the first time the couple has to break the silence to defend their romance. In mid December, Vicente Fernández Jr. responded to the criticism made by Anel Noreña, who questioned the type of clothing Mariana uses.

“Vicente Jr. you are a very brave boy to do that on Instagram; I love you because I knew you since I was little and you are worth a lot to me, but what you upload is pornography and it’s wrong, there are places to do it, behind closed doors is better. Your wife has those breasts for you, not to show them off in the networks; just enjoy it yourself, because if you continue teaching like this, you will go with someone else! “said the ex-wife of José José in an interview with the magazine TV Notes.

Before these words, the musician was also blunt and in statements to Gossip No Like He replied to the former vedette:

“Oh, the fox can’t see her tail, but look, I can’t disrespect her because she’s an adult ”, said Vicente Fernández Jr.

|