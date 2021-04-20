Everything presented by Apple: iPhone 12 purple, new iPad Pro and much more

- Advertisement -

Apple has surprised today with a presentation loaded with news. In addition to the new iPad Pro, which were already expected, it has presented a new color for the iPhone 12, a completely renovated iMac, AirTag object location devices and an Apple TV 4K with a new remote control. We are going to review all the news that Apple has presented today at its event, they are the following:

-iPhone 12 purple: Barely aesthetic novelty as it is limited to adding purple only to the iPhone 12 range, although surely many fanboys decide to get hold of it.

-Remodeled 24-inch iMac with M1 processor: Apple’s iconic desktop computer has received an unexpected and complete makeover that resembles an iPad Pro on a sleek stand. The body has been reduced to the minimum expression, (only 1.5 cm thick, less than 5 kilos in weight) with a design identical to that of the new iPad (so many planes, screen to the edge) and only on the At the bottom, a bare space is added to house all the computer circuitry and speakers.

As it happened months ago with the Mac Mini, the MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro, now the Apple desktop computer also receives the M1 processors of the new generation Apple Silicon, which in addition to the great power that is capable of offer allows you to run iOS and iPadOS apps directly.

The 24-inch Retina display has 4.5K resolution, has a 1080p FaceTime HD front camera and studio-quality microphones capable of eliminating background noise, and six speakers with Dolby Atmos surround effect. As accessories it has a wireless keyboard (which incorporates TouchID biometric identification key), mouse and trackpad to match the seven colors in which it is available: blue, green, pink, silver, yellow, orange and purple. The price starts at 1,499 euros.

-iPad Pro with M1 processor, 5G and Retina XDR display: It was the most anticipated content for this presentation and the big news has been the inclusion of the M1 processor and the addition of a new screen with miniLED technology as well as the integration of 5G connectivity. The processor is the same one that Apple introduced a few months ago in its new Mac Mini desktops and 13-inch MacBook Air and MacbBook Pro laptops. Therefore a more than outstanding power in computers transferred to a tablet (operating system and apps a priori lighter) promises exceptional speed and autonomy.

In the visual section, the screen of the 12.9-inch model adopts miniLED technology, whose 10,000 LEDs allow a 1,000,000: 1 contrast and 1,600-bit brightness peaks. The front camera launches a 12 megapixel wide-angle viewfinder with FaceID facial unlocking and centered framing management that keeps the user always in the center of the image in video calls, adjusting the frame, zoom and focus even when moving in front of the iPad.

As for the connection port, it is now Thunderbolt, compatible with USB-C. It has five microphones capable of recording in studio quality and four speakers compatible with Dolby Atmos. In addition to the usual black color, the iPad Pro is now also available in white. Prices start at 879 euros for the 11-inch iPad Pro and 1,199 euros for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

-AirTag: It is a small pill that, attached to various objects (a key ring, purse, backpack …) allows you to locate said object if it has been lost. It works through the Apple Search application that allows you to locate your brand’s devices (iPhone, iPad, MacBook…).

From the Search application, each AirTag is assigned to the object to which it has been attached and in case of loss, selecting said object, makes the small speaker that incorporates the iPad emits a sound that allows it to be located, while also on the screen it is indicated by an arrow your location.

If the device is not nearby, it sends a signal to iCloud via bluetooth that can detect any nearby Apple device. In a completely secure way and with the utmost respect for privacy, the information on where it has been located is sent to the owner of the AirTag. It is waterproof, its battery lasts for about a year and can be easily replaced. Each AirTag costs 35 euros or for 119 euros you can buy a pack of four units, which can be personalized with a free engraving.

-Apple TV 4K with new Siri Remote: Apple’s media manager receives an update that allows it to support 4K HDR content with high frame rates and Dolby Atmos sound. It is powered by the addition of the A12 Bionic chip and receives a remodeled Siri Remote.

To improve the representation of the image, it adds an automatic calibration system that works by pointing at the TV screen with the rear camera of the iPhone. The remote control changes the previous tactile surface of the upper part by an outer ring and an inner tactile zone but with a relief and a material that facilitate the handling. The button that activates Siri is now located on the right side. As for the price, the version with 32 Gb of storage capacity costs 199 euros and the 64 Gb version costs 219 euros.

