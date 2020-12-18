Everything that has to happen for Spain to start vaccinating on December 27: beyond the public announcements, there is a lot of work to do

- Advertisement -

“We don’t want to wait a single day. It is the beginning of the end and we want this beginning to begin as soon as possible ”. With these words, the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa has announced that Spain will begin to vaccinate against the coronavirus on December 27. This is sensational news. One of the few good things that the pandemic is giving us in a few days when the number of cases rises again. However, it is not as simple as it seems.

In the absence of numerous details ranging from the authorization of the health agencies to the number of doses that will reach Spain, for the first vaccines to be given on the 27th, many things have to happen. And it is essential to take this into account because any delay in the chain can end up leading to failure to the immunological triumphalism in which we run the risk of settling.

December 21: EMA approval

On December 1, the European Medicines Agency acknowledged receipt of Pfizer and BioNTech’s request for their mRNA vaccine (“BNT162b2”) to obtain “conditional marketing authorization”. The same day made an appointment on December 29 with the idea of ​​having the procedures completed and giving the approval to the inoculated.

However, he reserved the possibility of advancing that date if possible. And on December 15, after receiving all the documentation the day before, The Agency decided that it was possible to bring the evaluation meeting forward to December 21. Despite being enthusiastically received by the mainstream media and the authorities, it was a controversial decision because it was preceded by reports that indicated pressure from member states to shorten deadlines.

Something relatively incomprehensible given that European legislation allows individual countries to approve emergency medicines without EMA processing. That same legal clause is what has allowed not only to authorize the vaccine in the United Kingdom (which we remember is still under European legislation while Brexit is being negotiated), but also to inoculate 124,000 people in the first week of work, according to its own data.

Be that as it may, the European Medicines Agency will meet on Monday, December 21 and, foreseeably, will give its approval to the Pfizer vaccine. If not, they have held the December 29 meeting, but it is highly unlikely that this will happen. The Commission and national governments have been announcing for days that, by that day, all countries will be vaccinating their citizens.

December 23: Approval by the European Commission

However, that is not enough. According to European legislation, the EMA does not have the authority to allow the commercialization of any medicine in the different countries of the Union. Thus, the European Commission will finally grant the “conditional marketing authorization” to the vaccine. Traditionally, the Commission has 67 days to make a decision after receiving the EMA’s recommendation: in this case, the procedures are expected to be resolved in 48-72 hours.

The intention of the Commission is settle the authorization issue before Christmas In order to, in this way, allow States to start vaccination between the 27th and 29th of the month, as announced by Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the Commission, on the 17th.

In this sense, some analysts and journalists They stressed that the movements of the Commission and governments leave the European Medicines Agency in a very delicate situation. These announcements would be a way to pressure the EMA to approve, yes or yes, the vaccine on the 21st. They are not without reason, but the opposite situation is not comfortable for the agency either: it is difficult to explain why the United Kingdom or the United States are vaccinating thousands of people and Europe is not, if there are no security reasons for it.

December 26: Logistics and its limitations

In her appearance, Illa assured that the doses will begin to reach the communities on December 26. Spain has committed 20.8 million doses (enough to immunize 10.4 million people), however the minister has not clarified how many will arrive from the 26th.

What we do know is that they will arrive in “self-refrigerated boxes” in which the 5,000 doses that go in each one can remain for 10 days without additional refrigeration. Once defrosted, the doses last 120 hours more at a temperature between two and eight degrees centigrade, those of a conventional refrigerator.

We also know that will be stored in 50 different points of the national territory (which, although they are not exactly known, because of their number they seem to coincide with the regional and provincial reference hospitals) and which will be guarded by the police. From that moment on, the autonomous communities will be in charge of distributing the doses between hospitals, health centers or, where appropriate, residences.

December 27: The first vaccine

The intention of the Ministry is that all the communities begin to vaccinate at the same time the central groups of the first phase (residents and social health personnel of residences and centers for large dependents; health personnel; and large non-institutionalized dependents). However, in the absence of seeing the action plans, the autonomous communities, It is not at all clear under what conditions vaccination can begin on day 27, Sunday, taking into account that the citizens to whom it corresponds will be summoned (either in residences or in health centers).

In other words, the autonomous communities have one week (Christmas week) to start implementing vaccination plans that, at the beginning of this week, were being designed for January 4 or 5. If the number of doses, vaccination points and personnel needs are not clarified soon, the first inoculations on the 27th may be little more than a symbolic act.

After December 27: many more unknowns

The Ministry of Health plans to vaccinate two and a half million people in this first phase. Subsequently, vaccines will be extended to those over 65 years of age, people at high risk, vulnerable people due to their socioeconomic situation, essential workers, teachers, pregnant women, adolescents, young people and the rest of the adult population. According to the guidelines of the COVID Vaccination Plan, the intention is to end August with 60% of the population immunized.

However, if doubts hang over what will happen in the coming weeks, talking about the future of vaccination plans is practically impossible. All these plans will depend on issues such as the national epidemiological situation (whether or not there is a really worrying third wave in January), the availability of vaccines ()