“Everything was a drama”: this was the stormy relationship that Alessandra Rosaldo lived before becoming Mrs. Derbez

One of the most stable relationships in the world of Mexican entertainment is formed by Alessandra Rosaldo and Eugenio Derbez, who do not hesitate to show their love in their multiple publications on social networks, such as those they shared in recent December days, with which They were even harshly criticized for showing off the ostentation of their Christmas decorationslike a giant fir tree in the middle of your living room and a huge snowman in your garden.

Despite the fact that their relationship has been so mediatic since they married in 2012 in Mexico City, and it was even taken to the reality show Traveling with the Derbez, and what Alessandra agreed to go live with her husband in Los Angeles, from where the comedian has managed to break into American cinema, It has not been the only relationship of the vocalist of the duo Opposite senses that has captured the attention of the Mexican press and public.

In the year 2000 Alessandra began a relationship with Ernesto D’Alessio, with whom at that time he starred in the telenovela DKDA… Dreams of youth: They lasted 5 years of courtship and even lived together in a free union. It was through Jaime Sánchez Rosaldo, the singer’s father, that the approach was made because the man was an artistic representative of Lupita D’Alessio.

“(Our courtship) was totally unexpected, surprising and very beautiful. Neither of us imagined that we could fall in love, because we have known each other for many years and we have always gotten along very well“Alessandra declared in 2000 to the newspaper Mural.

The connection of his father and the daily coexistence in the forums of Televisa where they recorded the youth melodrama, led the couple to have a crush, although initially Rosaldo assured that for her Ernesto was “x”. So said the famous then:

“I always saw Ernesto as X’s, but as a result of the novel, coexistence began to be daily and better and better. One day we like each other, and now we are happy with life and deeply in love ”.

But despite such close work and friendly connections, who was “difficult to convince” was Lupita D’Alessio, because at the beginning of the relationship she was not enthusiastic and she did not accept the actress as a daughter-in-law so easily:

“At first there was like she did not agree with the relationship, but then later she cleaned herself up, stepped aside and I always had a very beautiful relationship with Lupita,” admitted Alessandra in an interview for the program Don’t tell it.

And it is that despite the mutual love and understanding as they both dedicate themselves to the world of entertainment, the courtship was “stormy”, in the words of Alessandra: “There was torment at times because I also brought it with me. Everything was a drama, it was’ I love you, but I hate you ‘, like a little bit of my life I was a great’drama queen‘and he also has it in his blood. It was a beautiful relationship, but the truth was stormy. We were both of strong character, of temperament, “he said.

Rosaldo was sincere and admitted that although they lasted five years together and even lived under the same roof, the marriage plans were not something they visualized on their horizon:

“Deep down, I always knew that we weren’t going to get there. The marriage between Ernesto and I was never a possibility, nor a serious talk. Ernesto is a great person, a great man with whom I lived an important love, but I think that neither of us saw each other forever.”, He expressed.

After breaking up with Ernesto in 2005, months later Alessandra met the patriarch of the Derbez family, with whom she has been united since 2006 and now formed a family that was joined by their daughter in common, Aitana.

For its part, Ernesto D’Alessio got married with Rosario Ruiz in May 2007 in the city of Monterrey, with whom he had three children and gave his last name to his wife’s firstborn.

