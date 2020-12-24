Everything we know about the new Samsung Galaxy S21: main features, release date and price

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

After Apple launched the new iPhone 12, you already start hearing news about the following year’s models and, something similar happens with Samsung, which is another of the manufacturers that arouse the most passions among users.

In the aftermath of a severe global pandemic caused by COVID-19, all times have changed, and brands have reorganized their launch strategies. And Koreans, surely, will have understood that instead of waiting for spring it is safer to have the new Galaxy S21 on the market as soon as possible.

Samsung will launch three versions: a standard, a plus and an ultra. The most recent information indicates, yes, that the three Galaxy S21 will have some very similar characteristics in most sections. He more premium model will be the Galaxy S21 Ultra, with a higher capacity battery, more storage capacity, a higher quality screen and a more complete camera. He S21 Ultra, would have the S-Pen, a characteristic element of the Note family.

Main features

The new Galaxy S21 will be launched with screens Full HD + in its standard and plus model with 6.2 and 6.7 inches respectively. The Ultra model, on the other hand, would have a panel with resolution 6.8-inch QHD +. Panel all three will be with AMOLED technology and refresh rate of 120 Hz. This refresh rate will allow a remarkable fluidity in the device, improving the experience of using the phone.

In the United States all Galaxy S21 will be marketed with the Snapdragon 888, Qualcomm’s most advanced SoC. In Europe, on the other hand, the SoC would be the Exynos 2100, developed by Samsung.

As negative news of these Galaxy S21 will be that they do not bring charger or headphones in the box. Recall that Samsung mocked Apple when it took a similar stance with the iPhone 12, which does not include a power adapter or headphones in the box. All new Samsung Galaxy S21 will incorporate antennas to connect to the 5G networks.

Regarding your design the three Galaxy S21 will be very similar. They will have thin frames and the screen will have a hole where the front camera will be located. They will feature an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor as in previous models. On this occasion, the standard Galaxy S21 will have a plastic back, the rest of the more premium variants will retain the glass.

In the photographic section we will find no less than four sensors: main of 108 megapixels, 12 MP wide-angle, 10 MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom and 10 MP telephoto with 10x digital zoom (talk about video at 8K and 30 FPS in all three models).

Price and release date

The new ones Samsung Galaxy S21 standard, Plus and UltraRemember, they would be presented on January 14th through an online event. Reservations are expected to start a week later.

>