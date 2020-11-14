Everything you need to know about new temporary WhatsApp messages: sometimes they don’t disappear

It is one of the most outstanding news of the week, the arrival of temporary WhatsApp messages to all users. There are many doubts that revolve around this new function, how you should do to activate it in the different types of chats or when you want to know if someone can continue reading the messages after they have disappeared. We will solve all these doubts for you.

How to turn temporary messages on or off

Activate the function on a individual chat:

You have to open the conversation, touch the name of the contact, then “Temporary messages” and then “Continue”, and finally, “Activated”. To deactivate the option, repeat these steps, but press “Deactivated”.

Activate the function on a group chat

You have to do the same steps, only the only one who can do it will be the administrator. Then, whoever manages the group, must open the WhatsApp group chat, touch the group name, then choose “Temporary messages”, continue and select “Activated”. To deactivate you have to do the same, but, at the end, press “Deactivated”.

Be careful, there are cases where they can still be visible

If a user does not open WhatsApp during the seven-day period, the message will disappear. However, the message preview could still show in notifications until WhatsApp is opened.

When you reply to a message, the initial message is quoted. If you reply to a temporary message, the quoted text can remain in the chat after seven days.

If a temporary message is forwarded to a chat with temporary messages disabled, the message will not disappear in that chat.

If a user creates a backup before a message disappears, the message will be included in the backup. Temporary messages will be removed when a user restores from a backup.

How then do we ensure that they disappear?

The easiest and most direct answer is: common sense. Never use these types of messages with people who are not from your closest circle, that you know that they will not use your messages in a harmful way.

This is just a first experimental test that the platform does and that functionally speaking is taking its first steps, it is very possible that, in the future, WhatsApp will update the function to further guarantee the security and privacy of people. But for the moment we cannot do more than recommend that you use all these tools with the greatest possible caution.