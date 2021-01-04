Exatlón 2020: Heroes lost Valery Carranza, while Cecilia and Samara rub shoulders in the elimination duel

- Advertisement -

In the eighteenth week of the competition Heroes and Titans arrived again at the well-known Battle for Survival, in which the color and name of the next eliminated from the competition would be defined.

On this occasion, the teams faced each other in the circuit of tino and definition of the Exatlón. Elimination would be played in a 10-point contest, so the losing team would have to see three of their teammates contest to save themselves.

The first part of the competition was taken by the reds, who positioned score six over two Heroes points in the first half. The shooting of the definition area, the most complex of the circuit, consisted of hanging 5 boleadoras in the middle of the triangles.

Although the Heroes tried to come back as in the first weeks of the Exatlon, it was impossible and the scoreboard ended up affecting three blue competitors. So Titans managed to stay together for another week.

It was then that the driver Antonio Rosique announced that Samara Alcalá and Cecilia Álvarez they would have to go to elimination for being the ones with the lowest score on the team. Later, Casandra Ascencio, the basketball player with the highest level of the competition announced that Valery Carranza, the tochito player, could be the third eliminated.

The Heroes appeared for elimination, where the three athletes put up a strong battle. However, the destination was already written and one had to say goodbye to the beaches of the Dominican Republic.

After a battle of strength and great skill to throw the pieces and score points, the score ended as follows. Cecilia Álvarez was at the top of the table with 4 points, Samara Alcalá had 3 points and, therefore, Valery Carranza was eliminated this week from Exatlón México 2020. The final battle that decided the outcome was starred by Samara and Valery.

The battle was intense and the wear and tear of the entire competition ended up taking its toll on the tochito player, who opened up and confessed to her teammates that “she couldn’t take it anymore.” She stated that she had “blocked and was not doing her best in the competition.”

Nostalgia and sadness flooded the 2020 Exatlón battle set, because the members of the blue team did not hide their tears for the defeat of Valery Carranza, one of the most beloved athletes in the competition.

Antonio Rosique, one of the most explosive and moving storytellers on TV Azteca, fired Valery and recognized his dedication, passion and talent from the start of the competition. For his part, Valery Carranza, left the competition thanking his teammates for all the love and support he received. “We are a great family,” he concluded.

