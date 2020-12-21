Exatlón 2020: Titanes lost Mariano Razo, while Heliud and Aristeo brush in the elimination duel

- Advertisement -

In the sixteenth week of the competition, Heroes and Titans again arrived at the well-known Battle for Survival, in which the color and name of the next eliminated from the competition would be defined.

On this occasion, the teams faced each other in the force circuit of the Exatlón. The elimination, unlike other weeks, would be played in a single contest at 10 points, so the losing team would have to see three of their teammates contest to save themselves.

The first part of the competition was taken by the blues, who positioned the score six over two Titans points in the first half. The shot from the finishing zone, the most complex on the circuit, consisted of stringing hoops on two horns and then hitting the ball in the basket.

Although the Titans tried to come back as in the first weeks of the Exatlón, it was impossible and the scoring ended when the American football player, Valery Carranza beat gymnast Ana Lago. So Heroes managed to stay together for another week.

It was then that the driver Antonio Rosique announced that gymnast Mariano Razo and Parkour practitioner Aristeo Cázares would have to go to elimination for being the ones with the lowest score on the team. Later, Mati Álvarez, the soccer player with the highest level of the competition, announced that Heliud Pulido, a Mexican canoeist, would be the third possible eliminated.

The Titans showed up for elimination, where the three athletes put up a fierce battle. However, to secure your place in the competition Aristeo used one of the medals he has won in Exatlon and got an extra life.

Shortly after getting one more life the parkour practitioner He confessed to his partner Pato Araujo that he felt bad about the decision since his brother, Ernesto Cázares, did not use extra lives to stay in the competition when he was eliminated.

Mariano Razo was the first to lose all five lives and, therefore, he was eliminated this week. But, shortly before they did the last circuit, Heliud Pulido made a comment that especially bothered Aristeo Cázares.

“I love it, two against one”said the canoeist as he headed to the starting line for the final match. When listening to it, Cázares did not keep his annoyance and commented to his colleagues how he felt about it: “The comment that Heliud made from two to one makes me laugh.”

When the team gave Razo a hug to fire him. The parkour practitioner pointed to Heliud and asked him if “You have something to say, that he is saying that we are two against one, you better relax. We saw you, you better relax ”.

Before the cameras, the discussion did not pass to adults and the Mexican gymnast said goodbye to the Costa Rican beaches with a smile and the following words:

I am happy to have competed against the two champions, it was a very good race. (….) I kept one life and I think that’s where I managed to get the best of myself I said ‘I have to change what I’m doing’ because if I continued with the same thing, I would fail.

Despite the fact that both Héroes and Titanes have had heavy losses during the competition, the driver Antonio Rosique announced that soon four eliminated participants would return to the Costa Rican beaches for a second chance.

